Some storylines are almost too neat to believe. Kurt Warner once needed a team to bet on a guy nobody wanted, and now that same city is doing it for his son.

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The St. Louis Battlehawks picked E.J. Warner 101st overall in the 13th round of the UFL Draft, and Kurt wasted no time celebrating on Instagram.

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“LET’S GO!!!! My son @ej13warner will be playing for my former teammate @rickyproehl81 this spring!! Grateful STL gave me a chance, and now are doing the same. Go EJ!!!”

That former teammate is Ricky Proehl, the ex-Rams receiver who now runs the Battlehawks sideline as head coach. Kurt’s old teammate is about to coach his kid.

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Kurt backed it up on X, too, and he’s clearly counting the days.

“Can’t wait for him to play for @RickyProehl & in the Dome.”

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Proehl made it clear the famous last name only goes so far.

“But he’s got to earn it, and I think he knows that, and I think Kurt knows that, and that’s first and foremost.”

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The NFL never explained why E.J. went undrafted in 2026, but the resume gave teams plenty to chew on. He’s listed at just a shade under six feet tall, and his pro day included a 4.82-second 40-yard dash.

Across 41 starts at Temple, Rice and Fresno State, he threw for 10,844 yards and 71 touchdowns, but also 48 interceptions, and he finished with a 16-25 record.

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His final year had its bright spots. He led Fresno State to a 7-3 mark as the starter, completed a career-best 69.3% of his throws and capped it with an Arizona Bowl win.

Hype wasn’t the problem. Back in April, Kurt said the excitement level around E.J. felt higher than it did during his own undrafted days.

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Kurt has never been shy about how highly he rates his son.

“He’s a lot better than I was as an overall player.”

The Chiefs and Broncos both gave him a look at May rookie minicamps, and Sean Payton compared him to former NFL backup Chase Daniel. He also said E.J. handled new terminology like it was nothing. Still, no contract came.

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Kurt went public earlier this month with a plea on X, asking someone to give E.J. a shot, and he didn’t hold back on how he sees his son’s case, saying “definitely deserves it more than I ever did!!”

Kurt knows that road better than anyone. He went undrafted in 1994, got cut by the Packers and stocked grocery shelves at an Iowa Hy-Vee for $5.50 an hour.

Arena football came next. Then the Rams signed him, sent him to NFL Europe, and gave him a roster spot. When Trent Green went down with a knee injury in the 1999 preseason, Kurt took over and never looked back.

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He threw for 414 yards in Super Bowl XXXIV, won the Super Bowl MVP, and brought St. Louis its first and only Super Bowl title. Two league MVP awards later, he was headed for the Hall of Fame. You really couldn’t script a better full-circle moment.

The Battlehawks hinted at the move back on October 30 with a cheeky post saying they do love some Warner football in St. Louis. Warner will now compete with Luis Perez and Brandon Silvers for snaps.

He’ll also get to throw inside the Dome at America’s Center, the same stadium that hosted Kurt’s Rams, with two-time UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler among his targets.

Proehl also says E.J. grew up playing in the offense the Battlehawks run, which helped on a team that went 6-4 last season with a revolving door at quarterback.

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The UFL has become a real launch pad, too, with 23 players from last season signing NFL deals after it wrapped. Spring football helped Kurt reach the top, and E.J. now has the same door cracked open.