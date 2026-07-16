Geno Smith Alleges His Employee Tried to Steal $20M in Jewelry as Police End Investigation Into the Jets QB

Geno Smith marked a great start to his year with a touted return to the New York Jets after nearly a decade ahead of the 2026 season. However, this on-field happiness was quickly transcended by some legal trouble. Smith was already under investigation for assault charges after a complaint filed by a woman last month. But recently, the police have closed that investigation amid the Jets QB’s claim that the woman, who is his employee, tried to steal jewelry from his home.

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According to a TMZ Sports report, the woman had allegedly entered Smith’s house forcefully during an altercation after Smith and the woman had a scuffle outside the house over a bag containing the QB’s personal belongings that the woman had taken, as per Smith.

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As per Smith, the woman allegedly followed him back to his house after punching him. The woman then returned to Smith’s office and took around $20M in belongings. As per the report, these belongings included jewelry and designer watches.

Nevertheless, Smith eventually succeeded in taking back his items from the woman. The Jets QB then allegedly guided the woman out of his home and locked the front door. In the process, Geno Smith also got a few scratches after the woman hit him again.

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Reports have confirmed that the police have identified scratch marks on the right side of Smith’s face. Meanwhile, the woman has defended the claims, stating that she took the watches after Smith took her laptop and $800 from her car. She also claimed that Smith had hit her during this scuffle.

The situation came to light a few weeks after the woman reported an altercation on 911, when she complained of an alleged assault on June 21. Furthermore, she even took to social media to share footage of her arguments with Smith.

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After an inquiry by the Dave (FL) police department, there hasn’t been any breakthrough. The department was reportedly unable to obtain sworn testimony from either Smith or the woman. Eventually, on Tuesday, the department reported that they had closed the investigation on Geno Smith.

The Davie (Florida) police department also made a statement, citing a lack of evidence in the case.

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“No further investigative steps can be reasonably taken with the information presently available,” the statement read as per ESPN. “Any future investigative action is contingent on additional information or evidence being brought forward

While the relief from these assault charges is a major positive for Geno Smith, he might face disciplinary action in case of a personal conduct policy violation, as per ESPN. “We are aware of the matter and the club has been in contact with the league,” a league representative has commented, as per ESPN.

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This isn’t the only time in the offseason that Geno Smith has faced legal scrutiny. The New York Jets QB was also stopped by the Davie police officers on July 6 for speeding at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Smith reportedly didn’t have his driver’s license with him and was handed two tickets by the police officers, marking yet another incident in his already tumultuous offseason before his new stint with the Jets.