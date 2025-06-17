George Kittle Announces Big Plans With Travis Kelce While Announcing Special Guest for Tight End University

In a league dominated by QBs, these star tight ends shine beyond their highlight reels. The tight ends of the 49ers and the Chiefs bounce compliments off each other. Travis Kelce once commented on George Kittle, saying, “An unbelievable person with an unbelievable amount of energy.” And Kittle returned the favour by calling Klece “my guy.” But this offseason, they are showing up with that same energy in places beyond the turf where it truly matters.

George Kittle and Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen built a brotherhood beyond the field. In 2021, they launched Tight End University, creating a sanctuary for the community. And now they have a new announcement for their fans.

Now in its fifth year, Tight End University continues to grow under George Kittle’s leadership. Hosted at Vanderbilt University in Nashville from June 23 to 26, the event gathers tight ends from around the league. According to TEU’s website, players take part in drills, film sessions, recovery work, and more. Retired legends also attend, offering valuable insight to the new generation of playmakers.

Kittle recently spoke about the initiative during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. A clip of that interview, shared on X, was captioned with the title, “With Tight End University on the horizon, it was fun chopping it up with the @49ers All-Pro tight end — but is their championship window closed?” question about the 49ers’ title hopes. During the interview, Eisen highlighted Kittle’s work with the Nashville Big Brothers Big Sisters program. “Fifth year of Titan University in Nashville, Tennessee 20 the June 23rd through 26th, and you’re bringing a whole bunch of Local kids in from the Nashville Big Brothers Big Sis. Yes, program as well,” Eisen said.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program connects adult mentors, known as Bigs, with youth, called Littles, to build strong one-on-one bonds. The goal is to guide children and teens toward becoming confident and capable adults through consistent support. Over the years, George Kittle has spoken about how important mentorship is and has urged others to join and support Big Brothers Big Sisters. He has also helped shine a light on the program. By taking part in events and awareness campaigns, he has helped spread the word about the impact it has on local communities.

In the interview, Kittle responded with clear passion about the youth outreach. “Yeah, we’re bringing them and we try to do something with kids every single year because I fell in love with football when I was a kid,” he said. “And I just think it’s the greatest team sport ever. You just learn so many valuable life lessons from it. And I was so when I was a kid, like NFL football players were like superheroes to me, and so to a lot of these kids are gonna be hanging out with like their favorite players, their favorite teams.” That sounds great.

Though not born in Tennessee, Kittle has long called Nashville home. For years, he owned a modest four-bedroom house close to downtown. The city has become a personal base for him, and TEU only strengthens his connection to the local community. His efforts now go beyond the gridiron, helping kids see football through the same lens he once did.

George Kittle will be hosting the legendary “violent” TE

George Kittle recently added some extra juice to this year’s Tight End University. With a big smile, he shared the news. “We got Jeremy Shockey is showing up this one,” Kittle announced. He explained the reason behind the invite. “Have him talk about his mindset and why he was such a violent football player. So I’m looking forward to that conversation. It’s gonna be a great time.” Undoubtedly, Shockey will bring major star power.

The former tight end made his name over ten NFL seasons with the Giants, Saints, and Panthers. Known for his toughness, he dominated both as a blocker and receiver. He earned four Pro Bowl nods and has one Super Bowl under his belt. His career totals include 547 catches for 6,143 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The invite adds more fire to what’s already a big event. Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen lead the annual TEU summit in Nashville. The three tight ends represent different generations but now share the field as teachers. Their bond over the position fuels the weekend every year.

Kittle also shared about the new upcoming features. “But every year we just try to make it a little bit more special,” he said. “We have a golf tournament this year. So I think the boys are gonna really enjoy that one as well.” While most of the league works through minicamp, the tight end world will have its spotlight in Nashville.