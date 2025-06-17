George Kittle Demands Brock Purdy Take Over Jimmy Garoppolo’s Role at 49ers

Before Mr. Irrelevant became the face of the 49ers, there was Jimmy Garoppolo (Jimmy G to the Faithful). He was their savior after winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots under the shadow of GOAT, Tom Brady. But in San Francisco, he devised a new method to bond with his teammates. Throw a Halloween party. In the same year (2017), TE George Kittle also joined the franchise. So, the parties, which helped him become their guy, blew him away.

Fast forward 8 years, things have changed. Brock Purdy has become their big man. He signed a 5-year, $265 million deal with the Niners. And Kittle, who signed a record TE deal himself, was so happy that he didn’t think twice before requesting his quarterback to take over another responsibility from the previous quarterback. It’s hilarious yet thoughtful at the same time.

During the June 16 episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Kittle joked about the big purse Brock Purdy got. He then said, “It’s so nice. He can pay for our Halloween party now, Dan. I’m so excited about it. That’s been on Jimmy G [who] used to pay for it, that’s what the quarterback does.” It made the host even more curious, as he wanted to know more about these parties.

George Kittle explained that they organize a party in a local bar or restaurant where the players bring their wives or girlfriends. It’s just a way of getting to know each other well so that they can get the best results on the field. Brock Purdy can also use this situation to assert himself as the leader of men. He has been their QB for the last 3 years, leading them to consecutive NFC championship games and even a Super Bowl. But after the mammoth contract extension following a bleak 2024 (6-11 with an injury-stricken roster), he also needs more belief from his players.

Almost everyone in the Niners camp was happy with the extension. The huge money involved even bamboozled some.

George Kittle is happy about Brock Purdy earning big money

It’s like a brotherly bond, more than just being teammates. In 2023, his second year in the 49ers, Brock Purdy helped Kittle average 15.7 yards per reception. It was his career best in his 7th NFL season. Also, the tight end has experience negotiating deals. In 2021, he became the highest-paid TE with a five-year, $75 million contract extension.

This offseason, he again became the highest-paid tight end with a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension (AAV $191.1 million). So, he was happy when his QB also got the first mega deal of his career. While praising Brock Purdy, Kittle said, “I told him before the deal was even done, I was like ‘You guys are in a different stratosphere this quarterback market like I’m over here, fighting for 19 to 20 million a year and you’re above 50. So I was like, look just whatever you know, whatever is best for you guys I know you’ll make the right decision.’ But I’m happy for Brock that him and his wife finally got it done.”

With this mega deal, the Niners also ignored most of the advice coming from the NFL analysts. Remember, the Patriots legend Julian Edelman sat down with the Rams WR Puka Nacua for a discussion in which they famously agreed that an AAV in the mid-40s was plenty. But HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch were always in favor of retaining their leader. Of course, the contract comes with more clauses than your average Verizon subscription, but it’s a major show of faith.

Overall, the locker room and the coaches are happy. Now, with more words of encouragement from their offensive weapon, the fans will be expecting, at the least, a return to the playoffs this year. While a Halloween party would be great for the locker room, a Super Bowl tailgate is what the Bay demands.