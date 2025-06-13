George Kittle Reveals Kyle Shanahan’s Lesser-Known Side After 49ers TE Stood Up to Deebo Samuel’s Critics

The franchise is not satisfied with wholesome locker room tales reshared in front of cameras. It greedily eyes the Lombari. Take, for example, how the 49ers locker room members have nothing but fond memories. A tight bond forged in battle since 2017. Tight end George Kittle often praises Kyle Shanahan’s persona, saying, “Kyle always has our backs,” Kittle says. “He’s a genius, but he listens too. You don’t feel like you’re working for him—you’re working with him.” Yet as the 49ers approach the eighth year of Shanahan’s era, dark clouds loom. He stands alone in an exclusive club of 49ers coaches—the only one to lose a Super Bowl. Worse, he’s the only one who hasn’t won one.

Kyle Shanahan might be in the hot seat, but his personal relationships are thriving. He has built a strong bond with his team, and especially with one player who always has his back — George Kittle. The 31-year-old tight end has played eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and is signed through 2029. So when Kittle talks about his head coach, fans listen. Kittle has a close view of what Shanahan is like behind closed doors or open ones.

On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, a clip shared on X shows Kittle speaking highly of Shanahan’s coaching style. “One of my favorite things about Coach Shanahan is that he has like a 24-7 open door policy,” Kittle said. “Like if somebody has a question for him, someone wants to know where they stand with the team, someone has an idea, his office is always open.” Kittle said the coach is open unless in a private meeting. “Any player can go in at any time. And so I really, really respect that about him.”

Their relationship goes beyond football. “Me and Kyle have a great relationship,” Kittle said. “You know, I like to golf with him down in Cabo in the off-season. And then I like to win football games with him in the fall.” But his support is not just personal. Kittle believes Shanahan is successful because of his deep knowledge of the game. “He doesn’t put guys in a position where they’re not going to succeed. Like he doesn’t ask guys to do crazy things,” Kittle added.

That maturity comes when you enter your 15th year as a coach like Kyle Shanahan. Now, he is pushing his roster even harder. He’s especially focused on quarterback Brock Purdy. In a recent interview, Shanahan said, “Trying to get them to trust what they do and let it rip. That’s all I want in practice… You go through all these practices, and you never throw a pick; you’re probably not getting better,” he explained, as quoted by Niners Nation.

The coach is stressing to the team that practice is the time to test limits. He wants mistakes now, not during the season. Shanahan is also asking his team to ignore the outside noise. Practice footage has been circulating within the organization like it’s game tape. Every snap is under the microscope. Shanahan knows growth comes with growing pains. And one more player has now found himself in the center of that pressure.

George Kittle comes to the rescue of his ex-teammate

Deebo Samuel, now with the Washington Commanders, is already facing early-season heat. A recent practice clip has been circulating online. In it, Samuel appeared to move slowly through a route. The short clip spread fast, with fans and analysts quick to question his effort during drills.

Commanders fans are watching closely. They’re hoping to see the explosive player who posted over 1,100 scrimmage yards and at least 12 total touchdowns in both 2021 and 2023. That version of Samuel made plays through the air and on the ground. In 2024, his numbers dropped to 806 scrimmage yards and just four scores. Now, heading into 2025, questions about his consistency are growing.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (Left to right) San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23), tight end George Kittle (85), offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), and linebacker Fred Warner (54), and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As the chatter grew louder, one voice stepped up in Samuel’s defense. George Kittle, his former teammate in San Francisco, took to social media to shut it down. “It’s called group install, when players jog thru plays,” Kittle posted. “Knock it off.” Kittle and Samuel were key pieces of a strong 49ers run. From 2019 to 2023, the team made four playoff runs and reached two Super Bowls. This is proof that there is no bad blood between Samuel and his previous locker room.

Kittle is more than just a former teammate. He was drafted two years before Samuel and watched his development firsthand. Their connection on and off the field was part of the 49ers’ identity during those years. When Kittle speaks on Samuel’s work ethic or performance, it carries weight.

The 49ers traded Samuel to Washington this March, ending his six-season stretch with the team. While San Francisco and Washington are not set to face each other in 2025, it’s clear Samuel’s former teammates remain in his corner. He will now look to quiet the noise and prove that his best football is still ahead.