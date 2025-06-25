George Kittle & Taylor Swift Share Special Moment at TEU Concert With Travis Kelce Noticeably Absent

You know that feeling when you walk into a party and spot something totally unexpected? The kind of moment that makes you do a double-take and wonder what’s going on? That’s exactly the vibe buzzing around Nashville recently, where Taylor Swift was having a blast with the 49ers’ TE George Kittle. But for all his support and encouragement for Tay-Tay’s ventures, her beau, Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce, was nowhere to be seen.

Here’s the setup. Nashville was buzzing with energy thanks to Tight End University (TEU), the ultimate offseason hangout and training camp for our NFL tight ends. This wasn’t just any football event. It’s where the league’s best gather to sharpen skills, connect, and celebrate their unique field position. Alongside intense drills and workshops, TEU also throws a concert to keep things lively, and this year’s concert was a whole host of surprises.

As per a post on X by Coach Yac, Taylor Swift was spotted vibing high up on the balcony, singing along to Chase Rice’s song with none other than George Kittle. But fans couldn’t help but notice something-or-rather, someone-missing from the frame: Travis Kelce. Kelce’s known for following a 10-hour sleep schedule to maintain his health and physique. He was all geared up to drop his pearls of wisdom to the TEs gathered for the event. So he might just have called it an early night. But that wasn’t the case. Kelce showed up, right when it mattered the most. After all, Swift’s surprise appearance at TEU wasn’t just a casual drop-in.

When Kane Brown dropped a hint about a “really special guest,” people were already brimming with excitement. And that’s when Taylor Swift went on stage and took everyone by surprise. After she delivered a short and sweet message, “we would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play, and these are the tight ends.” And she broke out singing Shake It Off while playing Chase Rice’s guitar. For Swift, this was the first live performance since she bought back the rights to her albums. And Travis? He was cheering, head-banging, and vibing to the song with the crowd. Taylor was all-in to support the TE community, and for Travis, who helped build this whole thing from the ground up.

TEU has quickly become the go-to offseason destination for NFL TEs who want to sharpen their skills and build connections. TEU mixes serious football training with a laid-back vibe that feels more like a family reunion than a boot camp. But it’s still about football at the end of the day, and Travis Kelce hasn’t forgotten that for a minute.

Travis Kelce’s coaching masterclass

For Travis Kelce, entering his 13th year in the NFL, last year’s Super Bowl loss still rings fresh in his mind. But he has been training like there’s no tomorrow. This might even be his last season in the NFL, but if that is indeed the case, Kelce already has a career to fall back on. And we’re not talking about his movie debut with Adam Sandler. At the TEU, Kelce was deep diving into his own plays and demonstrating them to all the TEs gathered.

As per a video on the NFL’s official IG account, Kelce was “breaking down the art of route running.” In the clip, he explained to the squad gathered what’s important for TEs to maintain their momentum while running routes. As Kelce put it, it was all about footwork. “Us big guys, it’s so hard for us to throw one foot in the ground going at 75% speed in a route to get out there. – We want to use two steps, and sometimes it takes three on the 15, 20-yard routes if you are lucky enough to run them.” Focusing on keeping the instep where a TE wants to go allows them to sidestep defenders coming at them. That’s the big lesson Kelce shared. The clip ended with Kelce demonstrating the perfect footwork that he was explaining.

“So really work and find that shoulder-over-toe and you can really get in and out of their precise, with a purposeful, powerful foundation.” Kelce’s passion for the sport, along with crisp demonstrations, already indicates he could be a great coach. If this is his final year in the league, he might still not be walking away from football. TEU is going strong, and once he hangs up his cleats, he might just go full-time to share his veteran experience with the world.