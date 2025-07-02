George Kittle Throws 49ers Fan Under the Bus and Clears Stance on Strong Brock Purdy Message

Everyone’s jaws hit the floor when Brock Purdy, once dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant,” snatched a massive five-year, $265 million extension while veterans were at bitter standoffs. The deal, averaging $53 million annually, ties him with Jared Goff as the league’s seventh-highest-paid quarterback. Yet, despite the staggering numbers, doubters quickly emerged, questioning whether the former last pick truly deserved such a fortune. Fast forward to the present, the spotlight burns brighter than ever, and it has also pulled George Kittle into its intense focus.

Purdy’s rise from obscurity to stardom has been nothing short of cinematic. He clawed his way from the draft’s bottom to leading the San Francisco 49ers to the brink of a Super Bowl victory. “My whole story has been just being overlooked, not good enough,” Purdy admitted months ago. Now, the 25-year-old quarterback has been under constant scrutiny, with whispers questioning his pocket-heavy deal. But a viral X post has now ignited fire, tying tight end George Kittle.

The post by a 49ers fan, CG Ruthless, included a bold quote and a fiery title painting Purdy as the damsel in distress and Kittle as the hero. It read, “GEORGE KITTLE: Claps Back at Brock Purdy Doubters.” The post claimed Kittle said, “If you think Brock Purdy’s a fluke, come say it to my face. This team’s about to embarrass the entire NFC.”

As fans ran wild with reactions, Kittle himself stepped into the comments to clear the air. He denied the quote and said, “I did not say that, but nice try.” Wow, that’s a hilarious one! Nevertheless, the post is already viral. But Kittle chose to speak up that despite the obvious mix-up, no love is lost between the two.

Kittle even made his stance clear about Purdy. “I love when home-grown guys get paid,” Kittle said. “It’s one of my favorite things. We draft them, [he] played really well for us, we paid him. Because the best way to create memories and create relationships with guys is to go through hard struggles with them on the football field, or to win a lot of football games with them.”

Purdy’s 2024 stats back up Kittle’s respect. He played 15 games as QB1 and threw for 3,864 yards. He tossed 20 touchdowns and was picked 12 times. His passer rating stood at 96.1. He also posted a QBR of 67.9, placing him seventh in the league. Perhaps that’s why the Niners players trust in their QBs’ ability. Hence, the veteran TE praised the quarterback and shut down all the false talk on the internet world.

As he cleared the air, the tight end also revealed the day when he would finally think to hang up his cleats!

George Kittle plans to enter the ring after retirement

George Kittle is locked in with the 49ers through 2029. He signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension back in April. Yet even with long-term security, Kittle seems to be thinking ahead. On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, he shared a few honest thoughts on his eventual exit. “Literally until I don’t have fun anymore,” Kittle said Tuesday. “Or if (my wife) Claire looks at me and goes, ‘You kinda look like s— out there, you should retire.’ I’ll be like, ‘All right.’”

Kittle is entering his ninth NFL season and still plays at an elite level. In 2024, he led all tight ends with 14.2 yards per catch and passed 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth time. He has not picked a retirement date. But he’s clear on the signs he will look for. “Or, I don’t know… maybe if I get to, like, 35 and it starts hurting just to put on pants in the morning, I’ll probably go, ‘Okay, this isn’t fun anymore,’ and have a real talk with myself,” he said.

He also mentioned the idea of future moves off the field. “I haven’t daydreamed about it or anything like that, but I’m definitely aware that there are potential opportunities and doors that could be open….would love to do WWE. I think there’s definitely an opportunity within that world.” Kittle often appears at WWE events and has built strong ties with the wrestling community. While those plans are not set, he’s still focused on football. “But right now? I’m feeling great,” Kittle said, making it clear the gridiron remains the main stage, especially with his star quarterback.

Brock Purdy and George Kittle remain central to the 49ers’ blueprint moving forward. With head coach Kyle Shanahan at the helm, the two players will be key in shaping a turnaround. The 2024 season ended in disappointment, with the team finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. Fans have their eyes peeled as the Niners look to bounce back.