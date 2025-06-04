George Kittle’s Wife’s Announcement on American Flag Turns Heads After TE Toppled Travis Kelce as NFL’s Best

Loyalty is a rare thing in sports. But George Kittle is here to prove that wrong. Having recently signed a four-year contract with the 49ers, he is here to stay. This new contract doesn’t just get George Kittle to stay with the San Francisco 49ers till he is 36. Earlier, while on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Kittle had revealed that the contract that keeps him at San Francisco till 2029 is worth a staggering $76.4 million. This is a huge amount, especially for a 31-year-old athlete, showing the team’s faith in him. This extension came as Kittle was entering the final year of his previous five-year deal worth $75 million.

As George Kittle becomes the highest-paid Tight End, many are wondering what he’ll do with this wealth this time. After all, the last time he made a deal worth $75 million, he bought himself and his family a massive ranch in Tennessee. While George plays on the West Coast, he has called Tennessee his home for quite a while. Earlier as well, the Kittles used to own a modest four-bedroom house near downtown Nashville. But soon after signing the contract in 2020, he made quite the upgrade with a new 178-acre ranch near Nashville.

With pen put to paper on the latest extension, Claire Kittle, former college Basketball player and George Kittle’s wife, is already making additions on their ranch. Claire, on Tuesday, posted an Instagram story showing off the new addition. The new addition? A huge American flag, hoisted on a tall flag pole. She captioned the story, writing, “My favorite new addition to the land @gkittle“. Since buying the enormous piece of land for almost $3.5 million, the Kittles have splurged a good amount of cash on their ranch and have even made a few value adds. The land has a modern farmhouse and is accompanied by a 1-acre pond, creeks, and a pasture.

The Kittles have turned this ranch into a nice secluded sanctuary for their family. George, while talking to Niners Nation, revealed that he built the three-storey barn into his private gym. “It was a horse barn, and we poured some cement, cleaned up a whole bunch of stuff, the interior of it, and remodeled a lot of it. It turned out to be exactly what I wanted it to be. The whole recovery room, yoga room, massage room,” he revealed while pointing out that he built the gym to make sure he never stopped perfecting the craft. As a matter of fact, George Kittle has also built a small Football field so that he doesn’t lose his touch during the offseason.

As George Kittle gets the huge contract extension, he will come into the new season with newfound motivation. After his impressive 2024 season, reports are now calling him the NFL’s best tight end going into the 2025 season.

George Kittle topples Travis Kelce as best TE

George Kittle has been the best TE since making the NFL, not just for the 49ers but in the entire league. Since being drafted, Kittle has been thoroughly consistent in his 8 years, making the Pro Bowl six times. He has also been selected for five All-Pro teams since making his debut in 2017.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko released his rankings for the TEs ahead of the new season. There was no surprise when Kosko revealed Kittle as the best Tight End in the league. “Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the game for nearly a decade and was handsomely rewarded by the 49ers this offseason with a big contract extension,” Kosko wrote. Kosko justified calling Kittle the best in the league, saying, “The NFL’s highest-graded tight end over the past two seasons (92.0), Kittle is the most complete player at his position in the NFL. He has earned an 84.7 PFF overall grade or better in seven straight seasons.”

As of last season, Kittle played 15 games and recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. Recording his best seasons yet. This performance has also left many Tight Ends behind in the competition, including the legendary Travis Kelce. After all, even though Travis has more interceptions than Kittle (97), he falls back when it comes to yards and touchdowns. In the 16 games that Travis played, which is 1 more than George, he still could only record 823 yards and 3 TDs. Making it amply clear why George has bested Travis in the ratings.

Other than Kittle, Kosko also added Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers, Arizona’s Trey McBride, Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, and Detroit’s Sam LaPorta in his top 5 of the league. With such hype being built around Kittle ahead of the new season, in addition to the massive new extension. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the ongoing hype and if he performs better than his 2024 self.