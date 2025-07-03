George Pickens Puts Cowboys Fans on Notice With Bold Claim as Jerry Jones Receives Stark Warning

The Cowboys finally made the decision to acquire a legitimate wide receiver for Dak Prescott after years of managing the CeeDee Lamb solo show. And not just any WR2 – according to PFF, George Pickens was the NFL’s best deep-ball receiver in 2024. Russell Wilson summed it up: “His ability to catch the football is one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he’s gonna catch it. Hopefully, he don’t catch none of ‘em.” That last line hits hard when you combine that with Dak, who has finished fifth in deep throws over the past three years, Jerry Jones’ stubborn vision starts to appear a little less risky. But here’s the twist: this thing might only last one season.

During a Cowboys video segment on X, Pickens answered fan questions with his usual deadpan swagger. Favorite meal? “Wings, gotta be wings.” Hidden hobby? “I watch Disney. I watch Cartoons.” And if he had 24 hours to do whatever he wanted? “Probably going out of [the] country.” Cowboys fans, meet your unpredictable wideout, who might just torch DBs and your future cap space in the same season.

But ‘THE’ question the Cowboys fans were waiting for… “What can the Cowboys Nation expect from Pickens in 2025?” His reply was, well…it was mostly predictable: “A lot of excitement. A lot of big plays. And a lot of swag.” That last line was a statement. He’s not leaving anything behind in Steel City. He’s bringing everything here in the Big D.

During minicamp and OTAs, Pickens has appeared spotless both on and off the field. Stephen Jones said what every Cowboys fan was hoping: “He’s just been outstanding. Great to see him and his interactions with CeeDee and the receiver room, and then also his interactions with Dak and the quarterbacks. I think he’s thrilled to be here, and we’re thrilled to have him here.” And while the Cowboys were celebrating his arrival, Clarence Hill Jr. is already calling the trade a win.

“Let’s be clear,” Hill said on the DLSS Sports Podcast, “the Cowboys made the right choice trading with Pittsburgh for receiver George Pickens.“ He didn’t hold back. Rashod Bateman? “Just a guy.” Pickens? “Big-bodied, deep-ball threat who can run all the routes… He’s the perfect complement to Lamb.” It’s easy to buy into the hype. Pickens already looks locked in, focused, and frankly, more polished than his Pittsburgh days. But the “misunderstood” tag still lingers.

In 2024, he racked up over $20,000 in fines for taunting. He once pointed a finger at the crowd after a big catch. Talent? Unquestionable. Temper? That’s the problem, like Mike Tomlin publicly said, “He needs to grow up.” And it’s not the only problem. Because if Pickens actually fits, then the question will be: Can the Cowboys afford to keep him?

Will Dallas be George Pickens’ long-term home?

Pickens’ rookie contract expires this year. And the Cowboys will be dealing with a Tee Higgins-level issue, one that will cost them more than $100 million, if he balls out as many predict. Dallas has just $5 million in projected 2026 cap space. They’ll also need to think about DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson, and, of course, Micah Parsons. History says they won’t splurge. And even if they wanted to, they might not be able to. Because the big problem isn’t space; it’s spending.

So what’s left? A third-round compensatory pick in 2027, maybe. Not ideal. Not if Pickens becomes Dak’s go-to deep option. Could they draft another WR in 2026? Possibly. But according to NFL draft expert Fran Duffy, this next class doesn’t have the elite names we’ve seen recently. “This year, [in early July], I don’t think there’s anyone we’re projecting on that level,” Duffy said. “Now, that can change…Guys can excel, but right now I think we’re all looking around and saying, ‘Who’s going to be that lock for the first round? That lock for the top 20?’ I don’t think we’re looking at anyone through that prism.”

That’s a problem. The Cowboys already had their eyes on Tetairoa McMillan in the last draft… and missed. Banking on getting lucky again? Not smart. Especially if they’re back to scrambling for CeeDee Lamb’s sidekick. A trade like the one for George Pickens might help, but let’s be real, those deals don’t just fall off trees. And with Jerry Jones’ history of micromanaging big decisions, that fussiness at the top might be doing more harm than good.