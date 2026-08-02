Georgia’s Next Wave: Two Elite Defensive Backs Lead Bulldogs’ 2027 Draft Class

Despite a somewhat disappointing season in 2025, one could argue the Georgia Bulldogs have been the class of the SEC the past five years. National champs in consecutive seasons back in 2021 and 2022, the Bulldogs have participated in the College Football Playoff four of the past five years. During that time, the program has had 14 players selected in the first round.

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As is usually the case, defense will lead the way for Georgia in next year’s draft, starting with a pair of dynamic defensive backs.

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Safety KJ Bolden is a complete defensive back with terrific size and starting, if not star, potential on Sundays. Very athletic, he’s also an instinctive defender who immediately diagnoses the action and makes plays all over the field. He does a great job in coverage and isn’t a liability playing over the slot receiver. Bolden is physical, takes great angles to the action, and is constantly around the action against the run or the pass. He has the potential to be an early first-round pick.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl Notre Dame vs Georgia JAN 02 January 02, 2025: Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden 4 makes the tackle on Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans 88 during NCAA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250102_zma_c04_114.jpg JohnxMersitsxcsmphotothree339990

So does Ellis Robinson IV, a tremendous cornerback who is just a redshirt sophomore. Robinson is a great combination of size, speed and ball skills. He mixes it up with opponents, easily runs downfield with receivers and does a great job making plays with his back to the ball. Robinson needs to polish his game and do a better job positioning himself against opponents on a consistent basis in coverage, yet his upside is off the charts.

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Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi wide receiver De Zhaun Stribling 1 goes up for the ball as Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV 1 defends during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_417 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Penn State was once labeled “Linebacker U”, yet for the past decade it’s been Georgia that has put quality prospects at that position into the early portion of the draft. The Bulldogs presently have a pair of outstanding linebackers with contrasting styles.

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Raylen Wilson is a tough, instinctive linebacker who sells out on every snap and makes plays in all types of situations. He’s dynamite against the run and terrific in pursuit, and he shows coverage ability. Wilson also affects the game as a blitzer. He’s small at just over six feet tall and has growth limitations, which will limit his appeal.

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On the other hand, Chris Cole is two inches taller, more athletic, and even more explosive. He’s not as complete as Wilson, yet he’s a game changer rushing the passer and is effective making plays in space.

It’s fair to say Wilson is the better player now, but Cole is the prospect with the higher upside.

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Imago September 27,2025: Wake Forest University defensive back Nick Andersen 45 tackles Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion 4. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest University, at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. /CSM Winston-Salem United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_1010 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

Isiah Canion transferred from Georgia Tech and is a big-time receiver prospect ready for a breakout season. Cannon is large with a stout build but also very athletic. He catches the ball well, and his potential is incredible. If Cannon thrives in Georgia’s NFL-style offense, he’ll soar up draft boards.

I’ve been up and down on Earnest Greene III the past two seasons, yet I was very impressed with his play last year. Greene is a wide-bodied blocker who ably handles right tackle duties for Georgia, showing ability on the line of scrimmage as well as on the second level. He’s fundamentally sound, powerful, and easily handles one-on-one assignments. Greene’s limited hip mobility projects him as a power-blocking guard, not a tackle.

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