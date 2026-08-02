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Georgia’s Next Wave: Two Elite Defensive Backs Lead Bulldogs’ 2027 Draft Class

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Tony Pauline

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Aug 2, 2026 | 4:39 PM EDT

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Georgia’s Next Wave: Two Elite Defensive Backs Lead Bulldogs’ 2027 Draft Class

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Tony Pauline

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Aug 2, 2026 | 4:39 PM EDT

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Despite a somewhat disappointing season in 2025, one could argue the Georgia Bulldogs have been the class of the SEC the past five years. National champs in consecutive seasons back in 2021 and 2022, the Bulldogs have participated in the College Football Playoff four of the past five years. During that time, the program has had 14 players selected in the first round.

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As is usually the case, defense will lead the way for Georgia in next year’s draft, starting with a pair of dynamic defensive backs.

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Safety KJ Bolden is a complete defensive back with terrific size and starting, if not star, potential on Sundays. Very athletic, he’s also an instinctive defender who immediately diagnoses the action and makes plays all over the field. He does a great job in coverage and isn’t a liability playing over the slot receiver. Bolden is physical, takes great angles to the action, and is constantly around the action against the run or the pass. He has the potential to be an early first-round pick.

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So does Ellis Robinson IV, a tremendous cornerback who is just a redshirt sophomore. Robinson is a great combination of size, speed and ball skills. He mixes it up with opponents, easily runs downfield with receivers and does a great job making plays with his back to the ball. Robinson needs to polish his game and do a better job positioning himself against opponents on a consistent basis in coverage, yet his upside is off the charts.

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Penn State was once labeled “Linebacker U”, yet for the past decade it’s been Georgia that has put quality prospects at that position into the early portion of the draft. The Bulldogs presently have a pair of outstanding linebackers with contrasting styles.

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Raylen Wilson is a tough, instinctive linebacker who sells out on every snap and makes plays in all types of situations. He’s dynamite against the run and terrific in pursuit, and he shows coverage ability. Wilson also affects the game as a blitzer. He’s small at just over six feet tall and has growth limitations, which will limit his appeal.

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On the other hand, Chris Cole is two inches taller, more athletic, and even more explosive. He’s not as complete as Wilson, yet he’s a game changer rushing the passer and is effective making plays in space.

It’s fair to say Wilson is the better player now, but Cole is the prospect with the higher upside.

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Isiah Canion transferred from Georgia Tech and is a big-time receiver prospect ready for a breakout season. Cannon is large with a stout build but also very athletic. He catches the ball well, and his potential is incredible. If Cannon thrives in Georgia’s NFL-style offense, he’ll soar up draft boards.

I’ve been up and down on Earnest Greene III the past two seasons, yet I was very impressed with his play last year. Greene is a wide-bodied blocker who ably handles right tackle duties for Georgia, showing ability on the line of scrimmage as well as on the second level. He’s fundamentally sound, powerful, and easily handles one-on-one assignments. Greene’s limited hip mobility projects him as a power-blocking guard, not a tackle.

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4.101stKJ BoldenS43Jr
4.081stEllis Robinson IVCB13So
3.802-3Raylen WilsonILB54Sr
3.783rdChris ColeILB93Jr
3.633rdIsiah CanionWR63Jr
3.584thEarnest Greene IIIG715Sr
3.514thGabe Harris Jr.DE04Sr
3.415thLawson LuckieTE74Sr
3.395-6Nate FrazierRB34Jr
3.386thKhalil BarnesS74Sr
3.316thGunner StocktonQB145Sr
3.287thLondon HumphreysWR164Sr
3.22FADrew BoboC745Sr
3.18FADaniel CalhounG703So
3.03FADante DowdellRB224Sr
2.90FAGentry WilliamsCB265Sr

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Tony Pauline

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Tony Pauline is a Senior NFL Analyst at EssentiallySports, bringing over two decades of trusted expertise in draft evaluation and league scouting. Recognized as one of the most reliable voices in NFL Draft analysis, Tony has contributed to major outlets including Sports Illustrated, USA Today, PhiladelphiaEagles.com, and NewYorkGiants.com, while also serving as a longtime draft analyst for SNY TV since 2006. Tony is known for his precise scouting reports, accurate projections, and deep network of league contacts, making his annual draft coverage a staple for fans and insiders. His insight is also featured on the Giants Huddle podcast on Giants.com, where he breaks down draft classes and league trends with authoritative clarity. A graduate of St. John’s University with a degree in Athletic Administration, Tony pairs his academic grounding with decades of field experience to deliver comprehensive, respected evaluations of NFL prospects and team-building strategy.

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