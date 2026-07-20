Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“Get a Load of This Kid”: Shedeur Sanders Called Out for Self-Centered Mindset by Former NFL HC

google_perference

Add us on Google

Papiya Chatterjee

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 20, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

HomeNFL

“Get a Load of This Kid”: Shedeur Sanders Called Out for Self-Centered Mindset by Former NFL HC

google_perference

Add us on Google

Papiya Chatterjee

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 20, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Shedeur Sanders remains under a microscope even when he’s not on the field. The quarterback has built a strong media presence and continues investing time to make the most of it. However, according to former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, Sanders is getting too far ahead of himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The quarterback’s latest drop on Instagram features a sea of Browns jerseys bearing the number 12, which he wore as a rookie. The quarterback wore a snazzy denim ensemble and a cool pair of shades.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to that, Ryan said on X:

“Get a load of this kid… Great talent needs to realize that as a ‘franchise” QB, there has to be more we than me… Cmon man… #Browns #NFL #dawgpound #Growup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Sanders has put in the work at camp, he seems much too cool for someone who might not get enough reps as a starter quarterback, all while dealing with trade rumors.

Only in his second year in the league, Sanders is still battling Deshaun Watson for the QB1 job. Even though Sanders was the quarterback the Browns stuck with through the end of last season, his advantage was weakened with Watson’s return. The veteran has been healthy this offseason and has long been the projected starter for Cleveland come Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is undeniable that Shedeur Sanders, though young, is very popular. According to a report from Front Office Sports, Sanders earned more than $17.7 million in NFLPA royalties over the past year. These earnings came from licensed products such as jersey sales, trading cards, autographs, collectibles, and other merchandise that used his name and image. He was also among the most trending NFL players on Google in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sanders has apparently closed the gap on Watson in the battle for the starting job, but he’s not quite there yet. Head coach Todd Monken and other coaches have noted his improvement, but it is tough to hope for Sanders edging past Watson to get the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio also suggested the quarterback lock into the fight.

“If Shedeur Sanders ends up being a Pro Bowler this year, maybe [Todd Monken] will be reflecting during an interview and he’ll say, ‘Well, you know, the moment that it all turned was early in the offseason program, I brought Shedeur Sanders into my office and I showed him some of the tape of Deshaun Watson going through basic drills and Shedeur going through basic drills. … You can’t win the job if this is how you’re going to approach these drills.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

If not the quarterback job, branding sure is one area where Shedeur Sanders will defeat Deshaun Watson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Papiya Chatterjee

3,026 Articles

Papiya Chatterjee is a Senior College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the site’s Trends Desk. She has covered two action-packed seasons and played a central role in ES Behind the Scenes analysis, spotlighting the game’s biggest stars. During the draft, her reporting on the surprising slides of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, particularly Shedeur’s, sparked wide fan debate. An advocate for playoff expansion, Papiya believes a 16-team bracket is the fairest way to give three-loss contenders from tough conferences a real chance. With fresh talent emerging across the college football landscape, she heads into this season ready to deliver standout coverage for fans.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Afreen Kabir

ADVERTISEMENT