“Get on His Knees Night Before the Game”: Deshaun Watson Urged to Make Every Prayer After Disrespecting Browns’ Fans Ahead of Home Opener

Pressure is mounting for Deshaun Watson as the Cleveland Browns prepare for the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the embattled quarterback, the opener represents much more than a chance to secure an early-season victory; it’s actually an urgent opportunity to win back a frustrated crowd after he addressed their criticism during the preseason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To make amends, he even clicked a few selfies and interacted with fans following a practice session. But according to Chad Johnson, he needs a lot more than that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You got to learn to work the room,” Johnson said after watching Watson interact with the fans on a recent episode of Nightcap. “Well, in this case, you got to learn to work the stadium. Learn to work the stadium. This is just one half of it. The other half is September 9th, when they play the Jaguars first, right?

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Brett Favre threw 442 touchdown passes wearing this franchise's uniform. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

“I don’t know what Deshaun Watson got to eat Sunday morning, I don’t know what prayer he need to say. But boy, when he get on his knees the night before the game, he needs to say everything… He could win not just that stadium back, he could win that city back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To further illustrate his point, Johnson referenced the blockbuster movie Gladiator. He specifically pointed out how the protagonist, Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), is told to “win the crowd” to survive the Colosseum.

It’s easy to fathom a positive result for a fictional character. But it is nothing short of walking on fire for Watson, who has never been a fan favorite in Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He came to the city with an already damaged reputation, facing lawsuits from more than 20 women. The Browns knew about the entire controversy, and still decided to sign him to a fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract. Watson had the chance at redemption, but the move ended up being one of Cleveland’s biggest flops in franchise history.

Since he joined the team, Watson has yet to play a full season for the Browns. And he hasn’t really been a sight for sore eyes when he is healthy, with his 9-10 record as starting quarterback. He’s also thrown for a total of 3,365 yards so far, still short of the 4,823 yards he recorded at Houston in the 2020 season alone. No wonder the crowd at Huntington Bank Field expressed their displeasure with booes when Watson marked his return to football this preseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson was not happy with the reaction. He claimed it felt “personal” and “disrespectful,” and it had “nothing to do with his performance.”

“There’s one thing that cures it: playing better and winning,” Johnson previously stated. “Boy, you hear the loudest cheers you never heard before. If they get something they haven’t gotten in a very long time, consistent play at the quarterback position, and Ws at the end of games. That’s all they care about. Those bulls will turn into cheers, and they will be happy. They don’t care about nothing else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson told the media that he just wants to prove himself as a viable starter for the Browns. His focus is to improve while blocking the noise and “keep smiling through everything.” But he did address the backlash as he tried to make amends with the fanbase.

“I thought I was going to get a little different response,” Watson admitted at a presser regarding his initial remarks. “My emotions got the best of me. My comments wasn’t intending to go at any of the fans around in the city. Because there have been a lot of great fans that have been supporting me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Watson truly wants to rewrite his legacy, he’ll have to show that on the field. And the journey will begin with a clash against the Jaguars. He’s already won the starting quarterback job, which means, despite everything, this franchise still trusts Watson. Whether the Browns get any returns, however, is the burning question.