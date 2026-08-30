“Get Outta Here”: Tua Tagovailoa’s Mom Fires Back at Dolphins Fans’ Abusive Comments After Return to Miami

Diane Tagovailoa has watched her son Tua Tagovailoa navigate six years of highs and lows as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. On Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium, she watched him get booed the moment he walked onto the field in an Atlanta Falcons uniform. By early Saturday morning, she had seen enough of the online abuse to respond directly.

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A fan sent her an abusive message, expressing their joy at the Dolphins cutting Tagovailoa. Diane did not let it marinate in her inbox; she screenshotted it and posted it publicly on X, so her followers could see exactly what kind of messages were coming her way.

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“Hey Joshy boy, if you’re gonna say it, say it so EVERYONE can see it,” Diane wrote on X. “Get outta here with your 28 followers keyboard warrior 🤙🏽 Kalofa e.”

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Kalofa e is a Samoan expression meaning take care of yourself, a phrase that carries both warmth and dismissal depending on context.

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The accusatory message was more than a complaint about Tagovailoa’s performance. It labeled him a crook, accused him of doing nothing for Miami, and took aim at former GM Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel. It also sided with Brian Flores, who sued the NFL, the Dolphins and other teams in 2022 over alleged racial discrimination. Flores is now Minnesota’s defensive coordinator.

Friday night, August 28. Tagovailoa walked into an Atlanta Falcons uniform for the first time. The same stadium where he spent six seasons trying to be what Miami needed him to be. When he stepped onto the field, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques and The Athletic’s Omar Kelly both documented what happened next. A large section of the crowd let him have it with boos.

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Not everyone at the stadium booed Tagovailoa. There were also cheers and plenty of silence, showing that his return brought mixed feelings from the Miami crowd. Still, the boos were loud enough to be heard during the broadcast and quickly became a talking point online.

Earlier, Diane had shared ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe’s video showing Tagovailoa spending several minutes after the game hugging and greeting former Dolphins teammates and staff. The moment offered a much warmer picture of his return.

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“They’ll critique what they see from the stands and speak on what they’ll never know personally,” Diane wrote. “Meanwhile, character keeps showing itself. Bigger than football. Always.”

Tagovailoa left Miami fourth in franchise history in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns. He was one of only three Dolphins quarterbacks to earn a Pro Bowl selection during his time with the team, alongside Bob Griese and Dan Marino. He also took Miami to the playoffs in two straight seasons, the first time the team had done that since the early 2000s.

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Things changed during his final two seasons. Tagovailoa missed time because of concussions, struggled with consistency and was eventually replaced as Miami’s starter in 2025. The Dolphins released him on March 12, 2026, while still owing him $54 million for the season.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, signed with Atlanta and took over the starting role from Michael Penix Jr., who missed the entire preseason with an injury. He is now positioned to be Atlanta’s starter for the regular season.

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After the game, Tagovailoa addressed the boos with characteristic composure.

“It is what it is. I’m not going to sit here and complain about it,” Tagovailoa said. “I gave everything I had for this city. I love the people here. I love this city. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

And he looked back at his tough years in Miami for what they were.

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“Obviously, it wasn’t fun being in my position. But outside of that, like, I wasn’t playing up to the standard that I had been playing in the years past. So, I understand. You gotta be real with yourself, and that’s what it was, bottom line.

“Outside of that, with how things went after, with the trade or with cutting me, or what not, I think Jeff [Hafley] and Sully [Jon-Eric Sullivan], they were really good in that process

Tua chose to focus on his memories of Miami. Diane chose to answer the people attacking her son. The football chapter may have ended, but the emotions surrounding his departure clearly have not.

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