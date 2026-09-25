“Get Rid of Draft Picks for the Next Decade”: Packers Legend Calls on Matt LaFleur and Co. to Take Drastic Action After Falcons Loss

In what was a drastic loss for the Green Bay Packers, losing 35-14 to the Atlanta Falcons, a Super Bowl champion with the Packers, former tight end Tom Crabtree has called out three areas of the team, urging them to make a wild move to fix the issues.

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“Packers should get rid of draft picks for the next decade to address OL, RB, and pass rush,” Crabtree wrote on X. “I don’t care about tomorrow’s problems. They have a team that can win now, minus the three areas I just mentioned.”

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Crabtree urged signings for the Packers to improve the team. The first hot topic has been the offensive line, which Steven Ruiz of FOX Sports called “beyond saving,” with the Packers posting a 17-yard rushing game. Next is pass protection: quarterback Jordan Love was pressured on 42% of his dropbacks.

With Jordan completing just 28-of-53 passes for 312 yards, the Packers failed to really threaten the Falcons on the offensive side, and part of the reason was the youngsters playing on the Falcons side. Zach Harrison, who did not make the 53-man roster initially but was elevated to the roster, blocked a field goal. Second-year cornerback Billy Bowman Jr., who was coming back from a torn Achilles, also played decently, along with fourth-round rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels.

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But this was just half of what Green Bay had to deal with in the game. The Packers’ 13-year home-opener winning streak was put in jeopardy by the return from injury of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson. LaFleur was asked if his team was lacking resiliency after the loss, considering how the team was battered on every side of the game.

“I don’t wanna say that was the reason that we lost,” LaFleur said. “They had 500 yards of offense; we had whatever it was. It was a b***-whooping, so I’m not gonna put it on one thing. Certainly, we have to respond better, but that was at least a three-quarter b***-whooping right there.”

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While Crabtree suggested trading the draft picks to address the issues, the Packers had a rather focused draft, but those picks have not yet delivered results. They drafted for positions like cornerback and defensive tackle, including 52nd overall Brandon Cisse and 77th overall Chris McClellan. While these additions were meant to hone the team for a stout defense, it hasn’t happened yet, with the team going 1-2 into Week 4.

Though it was a great start, when Green Bay got an early touchdown with wide receiver Christian Watson counting his fourth, the game took a 90-degree turn, and the Packers squandered a 7-0 lead, trailing 27-7 by the fourth quarter.

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Going into the game, the pair of Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin were looking strong and hoped to stop the never-ending jukes of Robinson. While Cooper racked up seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a QB hit earlier, Franklin had been effective as well, with four tackles and a QB hit coming into this game.

“You see, the more that they stack reps in practice, the more comfortable they are,” safety Evan Williams said, who sees them strategizing in every practice. “It seems like Coop and Z know the plays before it even happens. It’s just a testament to their film study, understanding what’s likely to come, and their connection. They’re playing great together.”

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Though the two were looking in great form, Robinson and Penix were just too clinical in their respective positions to deal with. While Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards, including a touchdown and an interception, Robinson cruised past the defense, recording 29 carries for 194 yards, including two touchdowns.

With Robinson and Penix opening up the Packers’ defense, the 35 points the Falcons scored also became the most Green Bay has allowed in a home opener since 1971, highlighting the urgency of making changes to save the team from another loss.

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The Packers will now visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, and with rumors already suggesting that coach LaFleur could be fired, another loss would only make his position more vulnerable.