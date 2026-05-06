Get To Know Me: Arch Manning’s Family Legacy, College Career and Why He Could Be the 2027 NFL Draft’s No. 1 Pick

The 2027 NFL draft class has been hyped up as one of the best in recent years. It’s a projection, as we don’t know how some of these players will look throughout the 2026 college football season, but it’s been fun to look ahead. There’s plenty of talent headlining this class with the likes of Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Oregon’s Dante Moore, and South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_800 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

To get prepared for the class over the next couple of weeks, here on EssentiallySports, we’ll highlight one player expected to declare for the 2027 NFL draft, and we’ll help you get to know them.

ADVERTISEMENT

First up is Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Manning had serious hype going into the 2025 college football season, but didn’t live up to the lofty expectations some had for him. He still performed well, but excitement is building again, with many having him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Family Background

Arch is the next quarterback in the Manning family expected to make the NFL. It all started with Archie Manning, Arch’s grandfather, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the New Orleans Saints in 1971 and played 13 years in the NFL. His two uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, both had successful NFL careers, combining to win four Super Bowls. Peyton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft, and Eli was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. Arch is looking to go No. 1 overall in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pro Bowl Skills Competition Feb 2, 2023 Henderson, NV, USA Peyton Manning left and Eli Manning react during the Pro Bowl Skills competition at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility. Las Vegas Intermountain Healthcare Performance Facility NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20230202_jhp_al2_0110

We all know the Mannings’ success, but the one who seems forgotten is Arch’s dad, Cooper. He’s the eldest son of Archie and was an all-state wide receiver at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. He committed to Ole Miss, but never played a snap. Before his freshman season, Cooper felt numbness in his fingers and toes. He was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which is the narrowing of the spine, putting pressure on the nerves traveling through it. It put him at a greater risk of getting paralyzed, so he quit football.

High School Career

It seemed like destiny that Manning would be drawn to football. His parents had him try just about everything else, like basketball, soccer, baseball and golf, but all roads eventually led to football. He attended the same high school as his dad, Isidore Newman, and was a four-year varsity starter. He threw over 8,500 passing yards, 115 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions, adding 748 rushing yards with 19 rushing touchdowns. It all led to him being an All-American and four-time all-state honoree, and he was selected to participate in the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl.

Imago December 31, 2025: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 after a 60 yard touchdown run during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines of Cheez-Its Bowl. Texas defeated Michigan 41-27 in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251231_faf_cg2_023 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

He broke his uncle’s records with those numbers, besting Eli’s career passing record at Isidore Newman and Peyton’s passing touchdown record of 93. He owns the school’s total touchdown record, passing graduate Jay Tyler in his senior season.

Manning played basketball in high school for three years, but stopped playing in his senior year. He played a total of 61 games and averaged three points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He led the football team to a 34-9 record during his time there and to a playoff appearance every year. It all led to him being a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. He had 14 official offers and officially toured schools in Texas, Georgia and Alabama. Manning eventually committed to Texas on June 23, 2022, just days after his official visit with the Longhorns. He signed with Texas officially later that year, in December.

College Career

Manning has appeared in 25 games and started in 15 in his three years at Texas and is 12-3 as a starter. He redshirted in his first season in 2023 but made his debut against Texas Tech, completing 2 passes for 30 yards.

In 2024, as a redshirt freshman, he saw action in 10 games, starting 2. His first career passing touchdowns came against Colorado State, where he hit his wide receiver Silas Bolden for a five-yard touchdown pass. He also scored his first career rushing touchdown with a one-yard quarterback sneak. He finished the year with 939 passing yards for nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

2025 was the year of anticipation and excitement surrounding Manning. Previous starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left for the NFL, leaving Manning as the full-time starter. Texas was ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll before taking on Ohio State. Manning would start all 13 games, but started off the year slowly, averaging 193 passing yards in the first three games of the season.

He ended the year with 3,163 passing yards for 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 399 rushing yards with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Manning showed flashes throughout the year, and Texas saw them. The team is loading up on offensive talent, adding Auburn receiver Cam Coleman, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers to the mix.

Anticipation will surely surround the Texas program again. It’s something that’s surrounded Manning for his entire life, and a type of pressure that comes with having the last name he wears on the back of his jersey. He seemingly has shone under that type of pressure, and there’s no reason he can’t do it again for the 2026 college football season.