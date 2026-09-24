“Getting Cheated on Repeatedly”: Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Makes Explosive Claim; Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos created headlines when they split up in March this year, only a month before their scheduled wedding in Italy. Ramos had been silent for all these months, focusing on raising their two daughters. However, after an unprompted rumor started making the rounds, she had to set the record straight.

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WAGs Unfiltered on Instagram recently shared some screenshots of Ramos working out and speculated that she was pregnant. The mother of two denied the rumor, but fired shots at Prescott in the comments.

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“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!!” she wrote. “Just very thick, eating again and happier than I’ve been in a long time. That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy.”

Prescott and Ramos called off their April 10 wedding in March this year. Per Page Six, the quarterback had allegedly been unfaithful, and the former couple had a huge argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas, TMZ reported.

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Page Six reported that Prescott had been talking to other women online, and Ramos discovered this during their Bahamas trip. A source told the publication that Ramos believed Prescott had a “history,” but she was willing to stay and hoped that the quarterback would “clean up his act” for their family. Ramos had reportedly also given him an ultimatum in January.

The couple announced their split in an email to the guests invited for their April wedding.

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There was speculation that a prenup agreement was behind the split, but Ramos has denied that allegation.

Upon separating, both Ramos and Prescott stated that they are both committed to the well-being of their daughters, who are still very young. The pair had initially sought to fight for custody, but resolved their conflict outside the courtroom.

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Prescott first addressed the split during training camp, calling it an “unfortunate situation. The quarterback said there were “false narratives” involved on both sides of the story.

The two had seemed to be on amicable terms. Prescott and Ramos have reunited at times for the sake of their daughters for family events, like their younger daughter’s first birthday this summer. TMZ also reported that the Ramos, Prescott, and their daughters were seen jetting off together ahead of Father’s Day.

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Sarah Jane Ramos has since been active on social media, sharing glimpses of her life with her daughters and how she has been holding herself up since the breakup. In no mood to entertain rumors about a pregnancy, Ramos ended the speculation in that same comment.

“I suggest you all find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high key very weird.”

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Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, in Rio de Janeiro.