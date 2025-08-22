Proud Husband Russell Wilson’s Reaction Surfaces as Wife Ciara Enjoys Her Big Moment

Ciara is stepping into 2025 like it was always hers to claim. Fresh off announcing her eighth studio album CiCi—a project crafted over nearly five years and through the birth of two children—she is showing the same fire she had back in her Goodies debut. She is building businesses, launching youth centers, and even co-producing a film on Sarah Rector, all while balancing life as a mother of four. And right there beside her, Russell Wilson is the steady presence, celebrating her every move with words like, “My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer.” Their chemistry feels unshakable.

Off the field, Wilson’s most animated celebrations rarely come from touchdowns—they come from watching his wife, Ciara, take center stage. With the release of her new single “Dance With Me” featuring Tyga, Wilson was once again the proud husband in the crowd. He posted a clip of her video and captioned it with words that carried both admiration and pride: “So proud of you, Baby! You continue to amaze me! #DanceWithMe.” For a man who measures victories in yards and championships, it is Ciara’s artistry that often feels like his greatest win.

This moment isn’t an isolated flash of support but part of a consistent rhythm in Wilson’s life—publicly lifting up Ciara as both an artist and a woman. He has called her “My Queen. Mrs. Wilson,” praised her as more than a 10 out of 10, and admitted in an interview, “If there’s a 10, she’s a 15.”

via Imago LA: Super Bowl LIX – Michael Rubins Fanatics Super Bowl Party Russell Wilson and Ciara walking the red carpet at Michael Rubins Fanatics Super Bowl Party The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 8, 2025. Super Bowl LIX will take place Sunday Feb. 9, 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA New Orleans The Sugar Mill Louisiana USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only sipausa_59351175

Whether it was her bold chair routine for “Ecstasy” or her electrifying Carnival dance moves, Wilson never hesitates to join the chorus of applause—sometimes playfully teasing, sometimes deeply romantic. When Ciara’s billboard lit up Times Square as she stepped into a new era as an independent artist, he was there celebrating just as loudly, reminding the world that his wife’s stage presence deserves its own MVP chant.

At the heart of it all, Wilson’s praise for Ciara extends beyond her music and dancing—it is woven into their love story and faith. On their anniversary, he wrote, “From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain.” He has often spoken about God being the foundation of their partnership, adding, “Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial.” So when Ciara tells fans to “come dance with me” on her latest track, Russell Wilson is already in step, as her loudest supporter and her biggest fan.

Ciara’s world, everyone’s dancefloor

Ciara dropped the official “Dance With Me” video featuring Tyga on August 21, 2025. Directed by Kat Webber and timed with the arrival of her eighth studio album CiCi, the video leaned into everything fans have come to expect from Ciara: sharp choreography in a club-ready anthem. But this time, she also had an unexpected co-star.

NBA icon Russell Westbrook pulled up for a cameo, joining Ciara in the dance sequences with the same electricity he brings to the court. Ciara herself summed it up best, writing, “It’s an honor to sauce it up with the LEGENDARY #RussellWestbrook! Thanks for bringing your Rockstar energy to the video & rocking with me!”

And, “Dance With Me” marked Ciara and Tyga’s first collaboration since hopping on Mindless Behavior’s “My Girl” remix in 2011—a reunion that landed right where fans wanted it. The video’s release also spotlighted the larger vision behind CiCi, Ciara’s independently released eighth studio album that arrived a day later on August 22, 2025, under her label Beauty Marks Entertainment.

The album gathered 14 tracks, pulling in names like Chris Brown, Latto, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes, Big Freedia, BossMan Dlow, and, of course, Tyga. Ciara described it as her “love letter,” adding it’s “A celebration of the journey—and more importantly, a thank you to you, my Day 1s and Day 21s. You’ve stuck by me through every era, every evolution, and every independent leap of faith.”

Between sensual slow burners like “Ecstasy” and high-energy anthems like “Dance With Me,” the album brought to notice what fans already knew: Ciara is setting stages and inviting the world to dance right alongside her.