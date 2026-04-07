Giants Abruptly Cut Ties With 4 Players Just Before Jaxson Dart & Co.’s Offseason Program Begins

Essentials Inside The Story The Giants now have 76 players on the roster.

This move by the front office comes after retaining more players than anticipated.

With that, the team is getting ready to kick off their offseason program in East Rutherford.

Just as Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants are getting ready to kick off Phase One of their nine-week voluntary offseason program at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center this week, the team made an abrupt play. Head coach John Harbaugh made a quick move to trim the roster.

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NYG team reporter Dan Salomone broke the update on X, and the Giants also shared it.

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“The Giants have waived four players: WR Da’Quan Felton, S Patrick McMorris, CB TJ Moore, [and] CB Myles Purchase,” the post read.

Taking a closer look, each player has a unique journey. McMorris, who was picked in the sixth round by the Dolphins in 2024, played in six games last season. Meanwhile, Felton, McMorris, and Purchase were on the Giants’ practice squad in 2025 but didn’t get to play in any regular-season games.

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On the flip side, Moore’s season ended early when he broke his femur and was placed on injured reserve during the preseason.

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Now, the team has 76 players on the roster, leaving room for 90 total. This count includes offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who just joined the team earlier this week.

“Giants doing some roster pruning before the start of the offseason program. I have the roster count at 76 two weeks from the draft,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported on X.

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This gives the Giants some space as they approach the draft. With six picks available, they can still bring in eight more players, whether they’re experienced veterans or undrafted rookies, without having to make cuts right away.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh has already reached out to some familiar faces, signing former Ravens like Patrick Ricard, Jordan Stout, Ar’Darius Washington, and tight end Isaiah Likely to help build a strong team atmosphere early on.

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The front office has been making some subtle moves. Working with Joe Schoen and Dawn Aponte, Harbaugh has strengthened the team through free agency while retaining more players than anticipated. The Giants even welcomed back former high draft picks like Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu, and they asked Devin Singletary to tweak his contract instead of letting him go.

Right now, things still seem a bit uncertain as Harbaugh’s team continues to support players like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence, despite the ongoing trade discussions, and Lawrence even requested a move on April 6.

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 27: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh throws a football during warmups prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 27, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 27 Texans at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122700051

All in all, these early cuts are just the beginning as Big Blue works on changing its roster before the offseason program really kicks off.

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Jaxson Dart’s Giants begin their offseason program

As Jaxson Dart and the Giants get ready to kick off their offseason program in East Rutherford on April 7, players, coaches, and staff will come together for the first phase of their work. The first two weeks will be pretty laid-back, focusing mainly on meetings, strength training, and rehab. So, even though things might seem a bit slow at first, they’re laying down a solid foundation for the season ahead.

This year, being there is more important than ever. With John Harbaugh taking over as head coach and a new team of coordinators, every practice feels more significant.

At the same time, the fresh faces on the coaching staff create a new vibe. Matt Nagy is now in charge of the offense, while Dennard Wilson leads the defense. And Chris Horton will take care of special teams and serve as assistant head coach, providing Harbaugh with valuable help across all areas.

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But other than that, the coaching staff has changed quite a bit. Out of 18 assistants, 15 are new this season. Only Charlie Bullen, Tim Kelly, and Chad Hall are still around, with Bullen taking on a larger role by managing the defensive run game. Then, Adam Bennett is coming on board as the head athletic trainer, and Sam Rosengarten will take over as the director of high performance.

With Harbaugh and his coordinators ready, Big Blue is starting to build its new identity right from the get-go.