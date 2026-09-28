Giants Acquire J.J. McCarthy From Vikings in Mid-Season Trade

It’s rare we see a quarterback change teams mid-season, especially given how valuable backups are in the NFL. We’ve seen multiple starting quarterbacks miss time already this season. Naturally, teams will want to keep a quality backup if they can, but if you have three, one could get you draft capital as a luxury.

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The Minnesota Vikings will reap those luxury benefits as they traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. New York adds another young quarterback to their room to pair with veteran Jameis Winston.

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Winston went 14-of-22 for 118 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the 12-7 win over Tennessee. Plus, Winston has an EPA per play of -0.36 and ranks 35th among QBs, which isn’t necessarily what you want. So, the team added options to the room.

How the deal happened

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ. McCarthy 9 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921045

New York had been exploring multiple quarterback options, including trades and free agency. According to league sources, the two teams started talking last week after the severity of Jaxon Dart’s injury was confirmed.

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The deal ultimately was completed over the weekend, with the Vikings waiting until after the game against Tampa Bay to make sure they didn’t suffer another quarterback injury.

For both organizations, the trade addresses roster concerns while giving each more long-term flexibility.

Why the Giants wanted McCarthy

Imago DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: The Minnesota Vikings make Michigan Quarterback JJ McCarthy the tenth overall pick during Day 1 of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24042590

The Giants aren’t just going to give McCarthy the starting job.

Winston remains the veteran option at the position after signing a two-year, $13 million extension before the season. Winston started Sunday over Tennessee, and it’ll remain that way. In reality, the Giants have little to no experience behind Winston.

Jake Haener, who was on the New York’s practice squad, served as Winston’s backup Sunday. With Dart now expected to miss the rest of the year, the Giants needed another legitimate option at quarterback rather than relying on a practice-squad player if Winston were to get hurt.

McCarthy gives them that insurance while also potentially giving the organization a young quarterback who could compete for the starting job down the road. New York felt comfortable executing the trade due to the time they spent evaluating him in the 2024 quarterback class. New York ultimately went with Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall, with McCarthy going a couple picks later at No. 10.

McCarthy and Dart also have some stylistic overlaps. McCarthy’s mobility lets Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy incorporate quarterback movement, play-action, and designed movement concepts that aren’t as natural with Winston operating primarily from the pocket.

At just 23, McCarthy is less than four months older than Dart. He also enters New York with a 6-4 record in his NFL starts and remains under team control beyond this season. In his time in the NFL, McCarthy has thrown for over 1,600 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Minnesota Moves on From Its Former First-Round Pick

The Vikings’ decision shows just how much the organization has changed its opinion on McCarthy in just a year.

Minnesota traded up one spot to select McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, injuries prevented him from playing in his rookie year and establishing himself as the long-term answer.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The injury factored into Minnesota’s quarterback decision, eventually leading the team to bring in Kyler Murray and re-sign Carson Wentz this offseason.

McCarthy opened up the season as the No. 3 quarterback and didn’t see a snap of action. Now, the Vikings can move forward without having to determine what McCarthy’s role will be.

The trade also gives Minnesota some cap relief. The Vikings are expected to save more than $4.6 million in cash, including McCarthy’s minimum salary this season and $3,775,200 in fully guaranteed salary and bonuses scheduled for 2027.

In return, Minnesota gets an unconditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Depending on where the Giants finish, that pick could be inside the top 150 picks.

What matters most for both the Vikings and McCarthy is that they get a fresh start.