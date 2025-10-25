After $315,000 Fine, NFL Again Hits Jaxson Dart’s Giants Offense With Double Punishment Decision

Just a few days back, the New York Giants, their head coach, Brian Daboll, and running back Cam Skattebo were charged with a combined fine of $315,000 for peeping into the blue tent to “check on” quarterback Jaxson Dart. The NFL and the NFLPA had an investigation, and they announced a penalty for them. But it appears that the penalty bug doesn’t appear to quit on the New York Giants. New York has been hit with a double penalty now.

Cam Skattebo has once again landed in trouble with a fine $6,157 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing. His total wallet hit has now reached $21,157 within just a week. Meanwhile, Tyrone Tracy also got tagged for being overaggressive, specifically for using his helmet against the Broncos. He has been penalized $5,731. Interestingly, there aren’t any serious violations from either the Giants so far in their career.

It appears that Skattebo will be holding the paycheck a bit tighter. Discipline issues are now becoming a great concern for the Giants. With just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter, things went downhill for Skattebo. He got fined for a blitz pickup gone wrong.

Alex Singleton completely blew up the play, which ended in Dart’s interception. But surprisingly, there wasn’t any flag thrown during the game. “I don’t really got any comments,” Skattebo told reporters. “I’m just glad Jaxson’s healthy. They took action, and it’s over with.”

But this is not all.

Triple punishment before double punishment

The league dropped the hammer on the Giants after wrapping up its investigation. It imposed a hefty $200,00 fine for violating concussion protocol. Brian Daboll got hit with $100,000 fine, and running back Skattebo took a $15,000 penalty for his part.

According to the NFL and NFLPA, “The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Dart’s exam.”

So how did all the chaos begin? During Week 6’s Thursday Night football, QB Jaxson Dart was taken to the blue tent, and Daboll decided to poke his head inside. While the report says it ” had no actual impact” on the evaluation, it still went against the league’s concussion policy.

“While the parties agreed that Coach Daboll’s and Mr. Skattebo’s actions had no actual impact on the exam or the care that Mr. Dart received, their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements,” the NFL and NFLPA wrote in a joint statement.

As Daboll explained after the incident, “I’ll say this, like I said last night, I went in, didn’t actually go in, just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing. Just asked him, ‘How you doing? In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn’t ready to play. I think I have great respect for that process.”

Whether this double punishment serves as a wake-up call or another setback remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — the spotlight on Dart and the Giants isn’t dimming anytime soon.