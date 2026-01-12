Antonio Pierce Opens Up About His Strong Giants Head Coaching Interview Amid Competition With John Harbaugh

Essentials Inside The Story Antonio Pierce reflects on Giants meetings as January hiring pressure mounts.

Pierce’s Giants past looms while John Harbaugh stays firmly in play.

New York’s search sharpens as interviews stack up league-wide.

Antonio Pierce sat down for a head coaching interview with the New York Giants just two days ago. Now, the results are trickling out, with Pierce hinting at how the NFL’s postseason frenzy creates unexpected openings for coaches like him.

“The way January works in NFL, there’s opportunities. And I’ve just been fortunate enough to have a couple of phone calls and conversation with some teams and some gentlemen that I respect very well, across the river over to New Jersey,” Pierce said on The NFL Today+ on CBS.

Pierce built his legacy as Giants royalty during five standout seasons as a linebacker from 2005 to 2009, winning Super Bowl XLII. The 47-year-old hinted at MetLife Stadium (the home field of the Giants) in New Jersey through his comments.

After missing the Giants’ final seven games in the 2009 season due to injury, Pierce stepped away from the pro game. He pivoted to broadcasting as an analyst. But the pull of coaching brought him back.

He started as head coach at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. By 2022, he returned to the NFL as a linebackers coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. Pierce’s big break came in 2023 when the Raiders fired Mike McDaniels midseason, promoting him to interim head coach. He went 5-4 down the stretch. Las Vegas made it official, naming him full-time head coach for 2024, but a tough 4-13 finish led to his firing after the season.

Even with his deep Giants ties, Pierce faces tough competition. The organization is casting a wide net for replacements for Brian Daboll’s chair.

Antonio Pierce faces tough competition but is outshining the others

Reports swirl that the Giants are interviewing top names like John Harbaugh (former HC of the Ravens), Kevin Stefanski (former HC of the Browns), and Raheem Morris (former HC of the Falcons). Yet, whispers suggest a growing tilt toward Pierce.

“Antonio Pierce, who outcoached Pete Carroll in Las Vegas with a lesser QB, did a very good job with the Giants in his interview. ‘Blew me away with his growth,’ said someone who knew him from his Super Bowl playing days. Another: ‘Born leader…Learned a lot from Tom Coughlin,’” reported NFL insider Ian O’Connor on X.

With momentum building like this, it wouldn’t shock anyone if the Giants extend Pierce an offer soon. Even Pierce didn’t hold back on the show, declaring outright that he’s “ready” for the opportunity.

If Pierce lands the gig, he’ll stride back onto the MetLife turf for the 2026 season. For the Giants, this hire carries massive stakes, not just after their dismal campaign, but also with rookies anchoring key spots. These young talents need steady guidance to blossom into stars, making the right choice pivotal for years to come.