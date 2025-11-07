Archie Manning Backs Giants Ownership After Report of John Mara Nearly Firing Brian Daboll

For the third straight season, the New York Giants are stuck in the same frustrating hole: 2-7 through nine games. The memories of back-to-back losing seasons still linger. A 6-11 finish in 2023. Then a painful 3-14 collapse in 2024. And now, rumors are swirling that Brian Daboll could be on the hot seat.

Yet, amid all the noise, one legendary voice isn’t ready to give up on the Giants, Archie Manning. He still believes in the franchise, the front office, and the man leading the locker room.

“We follow the Giants and I pull hard… I think they’ve got a great coach. I think they’ve got a great front office. We’ve always known the ownership, and Jackson’s giving them, giving them a little, little spark there. He’s played some good football when he’s gotten in there and got the offense rolling. I think Jackson will keep playing good, and be a really good, solid quarterback for the New York Giants.”

Still, Manning’s confidence doesn’t erase the problems in East Rutherford. The struggle isn’t new. However, the one bright spot for the Giants has been Jaxson Dart. Since replacing Russell Wilson in Week 4, he’s looked poised.

Against San Francisco, Dart went 24-of-33 for 191 yards, threw two touchdowns, ran for another, and added 56 yards on the ground. It’s been a long time since the Giants saw that kind of spark behind center.

Even so, the pressure on Daboll is real. He’s been clear about one thing: quarterback play drives everything. But when the team keeps losing, even the best plans start to crack. After the latest loss, Daboll admitted, “We’re not where we need to be.” That line summed it up. Still, Daboll isn’t pointing fingers. He’s owning it.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 talks with head coach Brian Daboll during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11298

“Nothing’s good enough. Offense, defense, kicking game, we all can be better. That’s what we’re all working towards,” Daboll said. “I know that’s what Shane is working towards. That’s the defensive staff, that’s the offensive staff, that’s the kicking game. That’s what we’re going to try to do. We’re doing everything we can do to try to improve it and I’m confident we will.”

Yet behind those words, the reality remains harsh. Recently, multiple reports say owner John Mara nearly fired Brian Daboll.

Has John Mara already made a huge decision on Brian Daboll?

While the rumors keep swirling, it looks like the New York Giants might have already made up their mind about Brian Daboll. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen may not be tied together beyond 2025.

In other words, the Giants could decide to move on from one of them sooner than expected. For a franchise searching for direction, that’s a major shift.

Then came the spark that really fueled the fire. On Thursday afternoon, WFAN’s Shaun Morash dropped a bombshell about what went down after that ugly 33-32 collapse against the Denver Broncos. The loss dropped Big Blue to 2-5, and frustration reportedly boiled over inside the organization. According to Morash, the Giants were ready to part ways with Daboll right there and then.

“He was fired off the plane in Denver, and cooler heads prevailed…Daboll is as good as gone, and basically was two weeks ago.”

That’s not the kind of talk you hear about a coach who’s secure in his job. It sounds like the front office came dangerously close to pulling the trigger. Now, it’s just a waiting game in the Meadowlands to see what happens next.