Benched by Giants, Jameis Winston Officially Lands New Role at His ACC Alma Mater

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t exactly gone according to script for Jameis Winston. Despite starting a few games for the New York Giants, the quarterback had to take a seat on the sidelines following disappointing performances. But that didn’t stop him from making it to the headlines. After the Giants brushed him aside, his collegiate career got him a pretty good role.

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Turning to social media, Seminole Boosters welcomed three new members to the board of directors. Of course, Winston was one of those three names, with the others being Rob Murphy and Jeremy Cloud.

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“We’re excited for the leadership, perspective, and passion they will bring as we continue supporting the future of our student-athletes and Florida State Athletics,” Seminole Boosters wrote in the caption of the social media post. “Welcome to the team!”

The quarterback further acknowledged the Boosters’ post by sharing the same on his Instagram Story. In the caption, he tagged the FSU Seminoles’ official account and called them a “family.”

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It’s worth noting that Winston was also inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame back in 2025, making him an even more important member of the board of directors. Along with leading FSU to the playoffs in 2014, Winston won the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien Award, The Sporting News Player of the Year, Manning Award, AP Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. He further received a nod as an NCAA Consensus All-American.

During his collegiate tenure, Winston completed 562 passes for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns, while throwing 28 interceptions. Moreover, he rushed for 284 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 145 attempts.

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However, he hasn’t been able to replicate his collegiate numbers in the 2026 NFL season. After a knee injury ended Jaxson Dart’s season in Week 2, the Giants brought in Winston as the replacement. He appeared in six games and started four games since then. However, his performance wasn’t something that brought many points to New York.

Through six games, Winston completed only 90 passes at a 57% accuracy for 957 yards and scored seven passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 50 yards in 16 attempts to score one rushing touchdown. But in Week 7, J.J. McCarthy took over as the starter.

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“Last game, it wasn’t what it was capable of being,” Winston acknowledged the situation without really complaining about the front office’s decision. “I think every single week as a football team, you’re defined, you know, the last time you stepped foot on the field. So I believe that based off the last game, man, my job is to lead the New York Giants to a win and that didn’t happen.”

Losing the Giants’ starting job to McCarthy certainly halted his momentum on the gridiron. But Winston is continuing to lead the team. Nevertheless, he is already building a lasting post-football legacy in Tallahassee.