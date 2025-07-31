Big Offensive Absence at Camp as Brian Daboll Confirms Malik Nabers’ Injury Status

The Malik Nabers moment every Giants fan was holding their breath for? It just happened, but not in the way you might expect. Just days into training camp, the talented wide receiver sent a ripple through camp with a scare that brought flashbacks of his LSU injury saga. Now, with speculation swirling and expectations sky-high, all eyes are on Brian Daboll and the team’s plan to manage Nabers moving forward. Let’s just say what comes next could shape more than just his 2025 season.

The Giants’ training camp hit a moment of unease Tuesday when standout wide receiver Malik Nabers appeared to injure his shoulder during team drills. When it happened, Nabers stayed down for several seconds before walking off the field clutching his left shoulder. Head trainer Ronnie Barnes quickly escorted him into the field house, and Nabers did not return to practice. While early reports suggest the injury isn’t serious, it’s still troubling, especially considering Nabers was the one consistent bright spot in the Giants’ offense last season.



Fortunately for the Giants, there is some good news. According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Nabers will be practicing again with some limitations. “We’ll put him out there and he’ll do what he can do…He’s OK. We’ll have a plan.” Daboll said. That cautious optimism should calm some nerves, at least for now. Still, the offense won’t be at full strength yet, as another key figure is temporarily missing the camp.

Veteran offensive guard Greg Van Roten won’t be practicing for the next day or two, per Daboll, as he waits for the birth of his second child. NFL writer Art Stapleton reported the news on Twitter, noting that Evan Neal is expected to see more first-team reps at right guard in Van Roten’s absence. Van Roten, who joined the NFL in 2012 with the Green Bay Packers, brings experience and depth to the offensive line. A former Penn Quakers standout, his absence comes at a time when continuity is crucial. Unlike Nabers, who shined during his time at LSU, Van Roten’s Ivy League path is a rarity in today’s league.

Speaking of LSU, Nabers had already been managing a nagging toe injury lingering from his college days. Daboll had previously stated he would care for his reps in camp to avoid flare-ups, but Nabers had recently ramped up to full speed before this latest shoulder concern. His rookie season was physically demanding; he missed two games with a concussion and battled hip flexor, knee, and toe injuries. Still, he was the first Giants receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018 to surpass the 800-yard mark. With a more stable offense heading into 2025, the expectations are sky-high once again, assuming Nabers can stay on the field.

Malik Nabers’ injury adds to the Giants’ mounting concerns at camp

The most devastating setback for the Giants so far came on Sunday when Bryce Ford-Wheaton tore his Achilles, a gut punch for a player who had already lost his rookie season to an ACL tear in 2023. He had just recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, only to suffer another season-ending injury. It’s a cruel twist for a player trying to carve out his place on the roster.

Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t had it much easier. During Friday’s practice, he collided at full speed with linebacker Brian Burns in a terrifying moment that briefly silenced the field. Burns, who was sprinting to cover Greg Dulcich, accidentally slammed into Robinson mid-stride. The force of the hit was so jarring that it left both players needing medical attention. Robinson ended up with a cut on his upper lip that required liquid stitches, but luckily avoided more serious damage.

Robinson made it back to practice soon after, only to take another hit, this time from teammate Dane Belton, whose knee caught him in the thigh during a drill. It wasn’t serious, but it was enough to sideline Robinson again for team sessions. Meanwhile, Jalin Hyatt’s camp hasn’t gone smoothly either. After catching a touchdown early in camp, he is “a little tight in the lower body,” as the team said. It’s the second lower-body issue he’s faced since June, and for a player trying to lock in a bigger role, the missed time isn’t helping.