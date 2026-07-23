Braxton Berrios Makes His Feelings Clear on Reuniting With Alix Earle After Catching Her Attention

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle haven’t dated in months. But when a viral beauty quiz clip started circulating this week, fans couldn’t help but try to nudge the New York Giants receiver. Berrios didn’t shy away from replying to fans either.

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“Let’s all take a breath here, guys,” Braxton Berrios replied when an Instagram user suggested he give Alix Earle a call.

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And honestly, the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

Here’s how we got here. The Giants posted a TikTok this week putting their players through a beauty product identification challenge, handing each guy a basket of items and watching them struggle to name what was inside. Berrios, though, breezed through it, and fans immediately pointed out what that meant.

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Earle has one of the biggest beauty and lifestyle accounts on the internet, so naturally, people assumed his knowledge came from somewhere very specific.

It didn’t take long for that theory to make its way to Earle’s own comment section. According to a post shared by Virtual Realitea and later by Page Six, a fan asked Earle directly, on a TikTok where she was getting ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals, whether she’d seen the viral clip.

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“I see everything 👁️👁️,” Earle responded.

Berrios and Earle were together for more than two years before calling it quits. They met up at a party in February 2023, dated for some time while being secretive about their relationship on social media (“NFL Man” is what Earle used to call him), and went public with their relationship at the 2023 ESPY Awards when Berrios still played for the Dolphins.

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They split up after Earle moved to Los Angeles for Dancing with the Stars in August 2025. Between her rehearsal schedule and his season with the Giants, the distance became too much to manage, and Berrios wasn’t able to make it to any of her performances. Earle confirmed the breakup herself in a tearful TikTok posted December 13.

“It just kind of feels like we’re on two different paths right now, and it sucks,” she said, adding that nobody was really to blame: “it’s not because he did anything wrong or I did anything wrong.”

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Earle’s talked openly about processing the breakup, and their occasional public run-ins over the past six months. In one of her un-GRWM TikToks, posted in June while taking off her makeup and updating her followers, she said dating has taken a back seat since she’s busy and picky, though she’s “fine being alone.” She did admit to going on a date with an unnamed person, but there’s no indication she’s in a new relationship.