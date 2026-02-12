Brian Burns Criticizes Brian Daboll’s Coaching As Giants Hire Fired HC Brian Callahan

Last season, the New York Giants made a sweeping change, firing head coach Brian Daboll after a 2-8 record in early November. They went on to close the 2025 NFL season at 4-13, finishing fourth in the NFC East. Now, under new HC John Harbaugh, the Giants have made another major move by hiring former HC of the Tennessee Titans, Brian Callahan. As the franchise continues to rebuild its coaching staff, star pass rusher Brian Burns weighed in on the latest development.

“In comparison to other coaches I’ve had in the past, I would say just from experience… he’s [Brian Callahan] the guy that’s done it so long, has so much success with the Ravens,” Burns said on The Inner Circle Podcast.

“… With this young group that we had last year, it always came down to fourth-quarter leads, one-score games, like it was real close. I just think that we didn’t handle the critical situations the way we should have, but I feel like with a guy like him that’s seen it all and been there before, I feel like we can handle it perfectly.”

Biran Daboll was fired after yet another fourth-quarter collapse when Big Blue surrendered a 10-point lead to the Chicago Bears in the final four minutes of a 24-20 defeat. It marked the fourth time in the season they dropped a game after leading by at least 10 points, including losses to the Cowboys, Saints, and Broncos.

The Giants suffered their fourth straight defeat and sat at the bottom of the NFC East, tied for the second-worst record in the league. However, looking back, Daboll’s run in East Rutherford started on a high note. He guided Big Blue to a 9-7-1 finish in 2022 and a wild-card upset over the Vikings, earning NFL Coach of the Year honors. Since then, the decline has felt steady and unavoidable.

Once celebrated for helping develop Josh Allen in Buffalo, Daboll couldn’t replicate that success in New York. The Giants finished 30th and 31st in scoring and 29th and 30th in total yards across 2023 and 2024. Now, after another disastrous season, the Giants are continuing to rebuild with Harbaugh taking charge.

What does Brian Callahan bring to the table?

The New York Giants are bringing Brian Callahan to East Rutherford as their new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. The Titans dismissed Callahan in mid-October. Interestingly, Brian Daboll now serves as the offensive coordinator for the Titans.

Before his short run with the Titans, Callahan built a strong reputation as a quarterback developer. He worked closely with Matthew Stafford in Detroit for two seasons, then spent a year with Derek Carr and the Raiders. After that, he coordinated the Bengals’ offense, helping Joe Burrow reach another level.

Callahan has a 4-19 record as the Titans’ head coach. Under him, the Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward had a passer rating of 80.2 with 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 17 games in 2025.

With Callahan’s return to tutoring quarterbacks, the Giants’ offense is expected to be improved. At the moment, Big Blue has Dart and veteran Jameis Winston under contract, while Russell Wilson is heading toward free agency.

How it all unfolds for the Giants remains to be seen, but the 2026 regular season will provide the answers.