Brian Daboll Already Finds Tommy DeVito’s Replacement After Giants QB Finally Moved On

Starting this offseason, the Giants front office has majorly focused on addressing the scars left behind by Daniel Jones in the QB room. So, they equipped 3 new quarterbacks. Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, and their rookie Jaxson Dart. The only familiar face was Tommy DeVito. Alas, he didn’t make the 53-man roster.

But from the looks of it, Brian Daboll had decided on DeVito’s future long ago; otherwise, they wouldn’t already have a name set to join. When it came to replacing DeVito, they flew in young Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma. After being waived off by the Packers, the 23-year-old has officially used the league’s free agency.

3 Down Nation’s Justin Dunk reported that the New York are hosting him to work out in East Rutherford. “Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma to work out for New York Giants, per NFL sources,” Dunk reported on X. For now, since there’s no official statement of finding a fourth quarterback, GM Joe Schoen said, “We’re just going to go with three (starters) for right now.”

Elgersma made history even before signing with his first NFL team, becoming the first Canadian player ever invited to the Senior Bowl and later joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent. The Wilfrid Laurier product became just the fourth Canadian university quarterback to sign south of the border… And the first since 1987. Plus, he finished his preseason with an efficient 16-of-23 passing for 166 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a 104.6 QBR, while also flashing promise in training camp despite limited reps. Drafted in the second round of the CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he chose instead to chase the NFL dream, and though his Green Bay stint didn’t last, he’s determined to explore with the Big Blue before considering the CFL as his fallback.

As for DeVito, he, too, has found a home with the New England Patriots. Even though his preseason outing was decent, the Giants were apparently exploring their options. In fact, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants were listening to trade offers for the fan favorite QB. Just a day after he was waived off, the Patriots welcomed him with open arms. He’s set to start behind Drake Maye and backup Josh Dobbs, as No. 3 QB.

And maybe, it’s the result of one bright game. The New Englanders loved what they saw from Tommy during their 42-10 preseason finale drubbing against the NYG. Yes, where Mr. DeVito was the architect. He completed 17 out of 20 passes for 198 yards with 3 TDs. With such an outing, it certainly came as a surprise when the Giants waived him. But they didn’t actually want him to leave…

Giants wanted Tommy DeVito back

When the Giants cut off the fan favorite DeVito, they didn’t actually plan to proceed into the 2025 season without him. They wanted to bring him back to the practice squad, keeping him at bay. But it feels like the Pats caught the smell of it. So, they acted quickly. The very next day, DeVito was no longer with the Giants to claim back. Nonetheless, the Giants are happy for their “Tommy Cutlets” for finding a new home. And it certainly isn’t a surprise that it happened so fast.

“We’re happy for Tommy. He was claimed by New England; I’m not sure how many other teams put in claims. We’ll be able to see that probably later today or tomorrow,” said Schoen. “We would have loved him back. He was claimed, and we wish him nothing but the best.” As for the Patriots, they aren’t making a big fuss about this big signing. All that HC Mike Vrabel said was that they are “strengthening our roster.”

During DeVito’s time in New York, he certainly made him impression with the 3-1 record he posted in his debut season in four games. Although last season wasn’t as fruitful, with only two starts and both ended with losses. The season also didn’t see much of DeVito, and for 2025, head coach Daboll made it very clear after bringing in Wilson that he’ll be the starter. Perhaps, things might change in New England.