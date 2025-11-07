Brian Daboll Announces Bad Graham Gano News as Giants Kicker Reveals Threat From Fans

The New York Giants are sitting at a disappointing 2-7. And head coach Brian Daboll and kicker Graham Gano have been fighting battles both on and off the field. The special teams’ woes have been a recurring storyline, with injuries and inconsistency plaguing the kicking game. As the Giants gear up to face the Chicago Bears this Sunday, the spotlight shifts once again on who will handle the crucial kicking duties.

The latest update on the situation came on Friday from Jordan Raanan, who reported that K Graham Gano didn’t practice. Coach Daboll confirmed it’s likely Younghoe Koo who will handle the field goals Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

As Daboll put it, “I would assume it’s going to be [Younghoe] Koo.”

Younghoe Koo, signed by the Giants in September, has a solid resume and a reputation for clutch kicks despite recent struggles. The South Korean-born kicker, who came from the Atlanta Falcons after a lengthy seven-year stint, brings experience and a Pro Bowl pedigree to New York.

In fact, Koo boasts an impressive career field goal percentage of 85.8%, with numerous accolades including multiple NFC Special Teams Player of the Week and Month awards. While 2024 posed challenges with some missed kicks, the Giants hope that Koo’s steady foot can provide a spark and consistency Big Blue desperately needs.

Koo himself expressed readiness ahead of Sunday’s game.

“I’m ready to go,” Koo told the media on Thursday. “I think every kicker has a different thing. So it’s not really like I’m coming in here like, ‘Oh, I want it this way’…I had enough time to get it ready with the guys, so I feel ready to go if I’m up.”

For the Jints, this is more than just a roster move; it’s a chance to find some clarity and hopefully snap their three-game losing streak this week. However, the announcement by Daboll will only make Giants fans more frustrated, as the streak of bad luck continues in Gano’s career.

And the story doesn’t end with Daboll’s announcement and Koo’s debut. Now, there’s some disturbing news coming from Gano, and it shows how cruel the sports world can be.

Graham Gano opens up about harsh fan threats

The veteran is now in danger of missing his 21st game in three seasons, this time battling a neck herniation. But injuries aren’t his only battle. Gano revealed he’s been receiving death threats, some online and some shockingly face-to-face.

“I hear everyone else’s frustration: media, fans,” Gano said. “Shoot, ever since sports betting started happening, I get people telling me to kill myself every week because I’ll hit a kick that loses them money [or] I’ll miss a kick and it loses them money. The other day, somebody told me to get cancer and die.”

Despite these harsh realities, Gano’s mental toughness stands out amid the negativity. He is also an NFL Players Association rep and tries not to engage with the hate.

“I really don’t respond,” Gano said. “I try not to see as much as I can. If I start seeing that stuff, I just shut [social media] off. Unfortunately, that’s just part of the game. I’ll get letters. I’ll get fans telling it to my face. I hear a lot of it from other guys on the team. Especially nowadays, when you talk about mental health, it’s tough. I’ve gotten thick skin over the years. Early on, it really bothered you a lot. Nobody in here wants to hear stuff like that.”

‘Gano’s disturbing experience is not an isolated incident in the NFL. Several players, including former Jets‘ QB Mark Sanchez (in 2012), mentioned that he was at the receiving end of death threats from fans following a loss against the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants organization is aware and concerned about Gano’s situation. Policies are in place to track threats, and coach Daboll emphasized the importance of mental health, praising the team wellness staff.

Now, Koo prepares to kick off this Sunday, and the fans will be watching closely, hoping for a stabilizing force. Meanwhile, Gano battles not just injuries, but a toxic culture that no athlete should endure.