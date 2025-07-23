brand-logo
Brian Daboll Announces Jaxson Dart’s Role Without Hesitation as Russell Wilson Named Giants Starter

ByUtsav Jain

Jul 23, 2025 | 10:06 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

For the Giants’ 2025 season, it was never a question of who, but when. With the arrival of Jaxson Dart, it almost seemed written in stone that he’d be the starter at some point this season. While Dart’s rise could still be somewhere down the line, the key man calling the plays has been decided. And it’s (no surprises there) Russell Wilson.

As Paul Schwartz reports on X, the decision is here, and solidified once again by HC Brian Daboll. As Schwartz writes, “Brian Daboll on the starting QB job: ‘These guys will be out here competing but Russ is the starter.’” After weeks of grinding through the OTAs and minicamp, making tweaks to Daboll’s playbooks, and even taking on the mentorship role to new heights, Russ has officially become the clear leader for the Giants’ ’25 campaign. But what about the promised glory for Dart?

As the HC further notes, this summer, Dart only has one goal: “to get better every day.”

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

Russell Wilson leads the Giants, but is Jaxson Dart the future star waiting in the wings?

