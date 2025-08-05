Brian Daboll Blocks Jaxson Dart’s Path to Giants’ QB1 Spot Amid Russell Wilson Retirement Talk

“Maybe you’ll see him in there, sprinkle him in when he doesn’t even know he’s supposed to go in there— just to see how he reacts being in a different atmosphere. He won’t know when or why.” That’s what Giants head coach Brian Daboll said about rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart three months ago, according to the New York Post. And now? That cloak-and-dagger approach is casting a long shadow over East Rutherford. With the Giants’ 2025 training camp in full swing and Russell Wilson’s clock ticking louder than ever, every Dart rep feels like a breadcrumb. No spot is locked.

Sounds wild, right? But that’s how Daboll operates — controlled chaos with a side of mind games. His mission this summer: don’t let the rookie breathe easy. “I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that come my way. Trying to study late as much as I can,” Dart said recently. Fast forward to training camp, and the playbook has been changed.

The Giants’ first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Bills made one thing clear: Brian Daboll isn’t handing out promotions on promise. Russell Wilson tops the list, Jameis Winston is firmly QB2, and Jaxson Dart is listed third. That may not raise eyebrows on paper—but it changes the entire context of the quarterback room. Dart isn’t “next man up” behind Wilson. He’s behind a former No. 1 overall pick, meaning the fast-track to QB1 just got roadblocked. Daboll’s decision isn’t subtle. It’s a message wrapped in lineup order: Dart has to earn everything.

“We’re focused on us right now,” Daboll said Tuesday when asked about the upcoming matchup in Buffalo. “We’ll get to Buffalo later in the week. We’ll talk about it as a coaching staff and do what we think is best.” That quiet deflection belied the storm brewing beneath. Every year, a QB2 steals camp headlines with one well-timed audition. And in East Rutherford, that moment fell into Dart’s lap when Daboll unexpectedly pulled Winston mid-drive and tossed the rookie into a fourth-and-4 test. What followed stripped the gloss off training camp optimism.

First came a delay-of-the-game penalty. Then, a misread shotgun snap that clanged off Dart’s chest and rolled helplessly onto the turf. Just moments earlier, Dart had connected on a highlight-reel back-shoulder fade to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. He finished 2-of-5 on the day, showing flashes but also flinching under pressure. Daboll wasn’t just testing his rookie. Composure, not completions, is the true currency here. And for now, Daboll’s depth chart makes one thing painfully obvious. Dart’s path to QB1 isn’t blocked by talent. It’s by trust.

Giants’ QB blueprint leaves Russell Wilson on borrowed time

Russell Wilson is staring at a Giants depth chart that feels less like a vote of confidence and more like a transition plan. Jaxson Dart, the rookie with raw upside and a growing share of the spotlight, is already being framed as the franchise’s long-term answer. And while Wilson currently holds the QB1 spot, the narrative surrounding his presence feels eerily like a final lap. CBS Sports doesn’t hide from that idea either—their latest forecast wants Wilson to retire after the 2025 season, with little ambiguity about why.

“Wilson, who will turn 37 during the 2025 season, will likely be looking for a new team yet again next offseason as Dart ascends to QB1 sooner rather than later,” the report notes. “So, a retirement decision could be made for Wilson as a starting job may not be available to him, and it’s hard to see him accepting a full-time backup role anywhere.” In fantasy terms, CBS calls his ceiling “borderline QB1” with a “getting-benched floor”. Quite a sobering take for a former Super Bowl champ. And it’s not just talk; the market’s response already reflects it. Teams like the Steelers opted to wait on Aaron Rodgers instead of retaining Wilson. That’s a signal.

So whether it’s Wilson’s choice or a product of league disinterest, retirement might not be far off. At 36, turning 37, he’s never been the clipboard type. If no team is calling and the Giants are quietly prepping Jaxson Dart’s rise, the end becomes less of a choice and more of an expiration date. New York has a plan, and it’s not built around long-term Russell Wilson. The playbook is shifting, and Wilson may be flipping to the final page.