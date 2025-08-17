Brian Daboll Breaks Silence on Calls to Bench Russell Wilson After Jaxson Dart Impressed vs Jets

The Giants carved out a 31-12 preseason win over the Jets, with Russell Wilson under center, backed fully by Brian Daboll’s confidence. In an interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams,” Daboll opened up about naming Wilson the starter over Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, pointing directly to his battle-tested resume. “He (Russell Wilson) has a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of football. He’s played at a high level.” This signals a coach’s trust in a Super Bowl winner to steady the helm. Yet even with Daboll’s backing, the spotlight refuses to settle quietly. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has commanded attention of his own.

When asked after the game if Jaxson Dart could push his way into the starting role, Brian Daboll stayed firm and true to this original decision. “Russ is our starter and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson.” The head coach doubled down, making it clear that Wilson, who is entering Year 14, remains the man under center. Still, Daboll was quick to point out Dart’s impact. “He executed well,” the coach admitted, nodding to the rookie’s sharp play against the Jets.

Dart showed poise and confidence, stacking highlights with both his arm and his legs. He fired his first touchdown strike to tight end Greg Dulcich before calling his own number on a quarterback sneak for another score. His final line looked clean and efficient: 14 completions on 16 attempts, 137 yards through the air, one passing touchdown, no interceptions, and no turnovers. He added 5 yards and a rushing touchdown while taking one sack with no loss. For a rookie stepping into the preseason spotlight, Dart’s stat sheet told the story of a quarterback who might be leapfrogging to elite status in the league faster than anyone would have guessed.

Russell Wilson opened as the starter, playing the first four drives before rookie Jaxson Dart entered at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter. Wilson finished 4-of-7 for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception to Jets cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers in the Giants’ 31-12 win. Not exactly the highlight-reel play everyone was hoping for. The pick looked like a miscommunication with his receiver, but it capped a night where Wilson showed flashes despite limited action. After sitting out the opener, he returned to guide a couple of series before giving way.

But Jaxson Dart, on the other hand, has seized momentum in the preseason, stacking strong outings with confidence. Against the Bills, he logged his first live NFL snaps and delivered points on three of four drives, finishing 12-of-19 for 154 yards and a touchdown in a 34-25 win. The Giants’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has looked sharp in camp and steady under pressure. Wilson remains the starter heading into Week 1, but Dart has shown why he is settling into the #2 role.

Jaxson Dart is waiting patiently behind Russell Wilson

HC Brian Daboll has been consistent in stressing the importance of Jaxson Dart’s development. After all, he is a rookie, even with all his accolades in his Ole Miss career. At the start of practice, he made it clear with, “these guys will be out here competing.” It showed the staff’s intent to ease the rookie into action instead of rushing him into the fire.

For now, Dart is sitting back and watching the veterans, absorbing lessons from their years of experience. GM Joe Schoen echoed the same belief, saying, “I think there’s some real benefits from sitting and learning specifically from some of the guys in the room that have the experience that they have… But if the coaching staff at some point feels it’s right and he’s ready, then I’ll leave that up to them.” The message was clear: the Giants value patience with their young quarterback.

Dart, however, has not shown frustration with the decision. “I’m just stoked for the opportunity,” Dart said. The Giants zeroed in on Dart from his NCAA career and even moved up from the second round into the first to grab him with the 25th overall pick. Returning that same energy, Dart’s outlook remains grounded in trust even though he must stay in Wilson’s shadow. When speaking about Brian Daboll, his respect was obvious. “Coach Dabes is great, man. There’s not another coach I’d rather be playing for. I love his intensity, I love the way that he coaches, and you know this is where I wanted to be.” For Dart, the system is as important as the snaps, and he knows his growth is in the right hands.