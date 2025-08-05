Brian Daboll Confirms Official Update on RB’s Injury as Malik Nabers Turns Heads With Russell Wilson at Giants Camp

Last week, one of the New York Giants assistant coaches had joked, “You never know who your RB3 is going to be.” That line now feels more like a warning than a quip. The Giants are once again dealing with injuries in their running back room, and it’s only training camp. After a rough 2024 season full of health issues, fans had hoped head coach Brian Daboll would help the team start fresh. But the problems persist, especially behind their new quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Just days earlier, rookie running back Cam Skattebo, a fourth-round pick full of promise, had been drawing praise across camp. NFL Rookie Watch posted on July 31: “Cam Skattebo has been LIGHTING it up at Giants training camp.” His hard-nosed running style and breakaway ability had impressed coaches. During his final college season at ASU, Skattebo earned national attention by nearly rallying his team from a 16-point deficit against Texas in the playoffs. That kind of grit helped him rise in the draft and win fans quickly in New York. Now, that momentum has stalled with an injury. Should fans be worried?

Uh…Maybe. However, the recent updates do look more positive. Cam Skattebo had briefly appeared for practice at the Giants’ training camp. He even took a few reps with the first-team offense. But then came a setback. He left the field limping, favoring his leg. Brian Daboll later confirmed it was a “little bit of a setback,” possibly linked to his hamstring. Daboll hasn’t revealed the exact nature of the injury but did mention the team is “managing” it. The good news?

According to the latest update from Brian Daboll, an MRI of Cam Skattebo’s leg gives reason for optimism. The head coach further added that all injured players are “getting better.” That includes Skattebo. But it’s not ideal for a rookie trying to earn a bigger role, especially one who’s looked sharp catching passes out of the backfield. At ASU’s Pro Day, Skattebo ran a respectable 4.65 in the 40-yard dash. Add that to his locker room presence, and it’s easy to see why he’s already made an impact on the Giants’ roster.

Coaches have said that Skattebo’s energy has been “infectious,” and one IG post even claimed he’s been “changing the culture” in the building. Still, the Giants are being cautious. Daboll might keep Skattebo out of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. That leaves the backfield thin. So what’s next?

Brian Daboll turned to veteran Jonathan Ward to fill the gap. The 27-year-old, an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, brings five years of NFL experience, mostly on special teams. His career stats? Just 22 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown across 46 games. Not flashy, but reliable. With soft-tissue injuries like Skattebo’s often lingering, Ward offers depth and peace of mind. In the meantime, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary have been taking most of the first-team snaps. However, while the backfield remains banged up, the wide receiver room has been providing reasons for hope. WR Malik Nabers has made it into the highlight moments of the Giants’ training camp. Surprising? Maybe not.

Malik Nabers’ connection with Russell Wilson steals the spotlight at Giants’ camp

Entering his second year, Malik Nabers seems unstoppable this summer. He too dealt with minor injuries – a sore shoulder and toe. But he bounced back fast. Brian Daboll had said the Giants will have “a plan” for the wide receiver. Then last week, Nabers was back in full-speed drills and looking sharp. The highlight?

Nabers leapt over cornerback Paulson Adebo to grab a deep ball from Russell Wilson, even while drawing a defensive flag. The crowd loved it, and so did the coaching staff. Since then, he’s made one big play after another. In a recent 11-on-11 session, he caught three of Wilson’s eight completions, including a bomb down the sideline over rookie corner Dru Phillips. Is this the breakout year for Nabers?

In his rookie season, even after a concussion, Malik Nabers managed over 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, with a deep-ball specialist like Wilson throwing to him, his numbers could jump even higher. Fellow receiver Wan’Dale Robinson praised Nabers’ strength and elite awareness. “He makes it look so easy,” Robinson said. Could this be a 1,500-yard season for Nabers? It’s certainly trending that way, and that’s one of the positives that the team can hold onto for the upcoming NFL season.