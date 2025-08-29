Brian Daboll & Giants Quietly Prepare for New QB After Russell Wilson Delivered Message to Fans

Brian Daboll is not standing still in New York. “Our job is to try to put the best roster we can together.” That’s what Daboll said recently after the Giants made some tough calls, like cutting ties with QB Tommy DeVito. That move was made because the quarterback room was already stacked in New York. Russell Wilson has sealed his spot as the starting quarterback. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart is the future project for Brian Daboll. And Jameis Winston brings a steady veteran presence in the quarterback room. As such, GM Joe Schoen recently said, “We’re just going to go with three (starters) for right now.” That, though, is apparently not stopping Brian Daboll from assessing some other options.

On August 28, the Giants invited a wave of free agents to East Rutherford for tryouts. Buried in the list was a surprising name: quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who just got waived by the Eagles. The quarterback entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick from UCLA for the Browns in 2023. In two years, he played 15 games with five starts for the Browns. Last season, he showed some mobility with 122 rushing yards on 21 carries. But then he only finished with 440 passing yards, no touchdowns, and six interceptions. Not exactly numbers that might scream “future star” to Brian Daboll, right?

Last December, a concussion ended Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s season, and the Browns moved on. They traded him and a draft pick to the Eagles for veteran QB Kenny Pickett. DTR then saw only limited preseason action in Philadelphia this year. He did not play in the preseason finale against the Jets as rookie QB Kyle McCord took all of the snaps. DTR then totaled 10-of-16 for 73 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in this preseason before being cut. Now? He’s fighting for a second chance, and Brian Daboll seems willing to give him a look. Could DTR really replace Tommy DeVito on the practice squad?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s the thing: Tommy DeVito wasn’t just another backup – he was a fan’s favorite. DeVito was the undrafted QB who kept the team’s offense kicking in 2023. He started 6 games, went 3-3, and recorded 8 TDs when the 2023 season looked lost. Doesn’t that sound like the kind of story you want to keep alive? Yet, cutdown day rarely spares sentimental favorites. Still, Joe Schoen had admitted, “We’re happy for Tommy. He was claimed by New England… “We would have loved him back.” Even Brian Daboll had added, “Tommy’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been here.” Praise, yes – but also a farewell. So what’s next?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the recent tryouts, Brian Daboll also worked out Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma. But at just 23, fresh off a stint with the Packers, he’s a raw project. So, on paper, NFL experience gives Dorian Thompson-Robinson an edge. But will fans buy into him the way they rallied around the hometown hero? That’s the tougher question. But let’s be real, teams rarely look for sentimental value when shaping rosters. Daboll and Joe Schoen want security, insurance, and competition, and DTR might just fit the bill. So, Daboll still has to sort out the depth chart in New York. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has been busy setting expectations for the fans.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Russell Wilson clears expectations for fans before the regular season

Russell Wilson has always carried optimism like a second helmet, and in New York, that hasn’t changed. “Coming to work here is a blessing every day,” Wilson said recently. “To be a New York Giant is an honor.” He sounded almost giddy to take the field when the season kicks off September 7 against the Commanders. The Giants have wrapped up their preseason with a perfect 3-0 record, and that set the expectations high. So, what can the fans expect from him and the team this season? Recently, while talking to reporters, Wilson addressed the question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think the biggest thing we’ll bring is tough-nose football, physical, offense, defense, special teams, a team that believes in each other, ultimately… And that’s really all that matters, that we believe in each other… No matter how much praise we get, how much criticism people try to say beforehand, or whatever it may be, it’s just we’re in the midst of it right now, and we have unbelievable belief in our locker room, what we’re capable of. Now we have to go do it, and just play one game at a time.” It’s classic Russell Wilson – Faith in the process, ignoring outside noise, focusing on one game at a time.

Even with rookie QB Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings to take his job, Wilson remains optimistic for what’s ahead. Critics will roll their eyes. But Wilson didn’t stop there with his upbeat message for the fans. The 10-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion also reminded everyone that the NFL season isn’t about quick wins. “It’s a long season in a great way,” Russell Wilson said. “Just let the moments add up, and don’t look too far ahead, just build one building block at a time, and that’s what we’re going to do.” That’s a simple mindset, but also the right one. The Giants don’t need miracles overnight. They need steady progress. And Wilson is betting his leadership can set that tone for the season.