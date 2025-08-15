Brian Daboll Has Already Replaced Malik Nabers at Giants as Russell Wilson’s Favorite Weapon Faces Injury Struggles – Report

During a training session on August 5, amid the swirling conversations of his injuries, Malik Nabers walked off the field. The result? Fans could not look away from the fact that their own New York Giants‘ human highlight reel was absent from the offensive front, something he is a huge part of. Yet Nabers was clear, “It’s all part of the plan… I just wanna go out there, stay right in the team drills. When my name is called to go out there, I’m going out there.” His availability wasn’t the issue; it was the coaching staff’s choice to manage reps, not a setback dictated by injury.

Last season, as a rookie, Nabers defied expectations: 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, seven touchdowns, and a Pro Bowl nod. Within a year, he wasn’t just a prospect on the rise; he became a dependable part of the team. But his unavailability for a week now has forced the Giants and HC Brian Daboll to bring in a replacement. The injury doesn’t look all that easy anymore, does it?

So, who do they call? It’s the WR Beaux Collins. Giants beat writer Art Stapleton broke the news on X, “Beaux Collins is back with the 1st team with Giants in Malik Nabers’ spot after missing a week of camp.” The transition to the pros hasn’t been without uphill climbs for Collins. Going undrafted in 2025 meant fighting for every snap, every rep. Yet the Giants’ coaching staff has already noticed what his college coaches knew: he runs crisp routes, works well against press coverage, and has a knack for finding soft spots in zone defenses. Collins’ football path that started with three seasons at Clemson (2021–2023) is a clear example of it

This week’s elevation to Malik Nabers’ spot with the first team isn’t just camp depth chart noise. For Collins, it’s an audition on the biggest stage he’s ever had; one earned over four years of steady production, adaptability across systems, and a willingness to do the quiet work while waiting for his break. This is a one-time opportunity, and Collins has finally earned his. Especially if you consider his last year’s run with Notre Dame. In 2024, he started all 16 games, compiling a total of 41 receptions for 490 yards and 3 touchdowns. More than the raw numbers, it was his durability, starting every game, and his ability to adjust to a new quarterback and playbook that caught NFL scouts’ attention.

But the basis of his entry to the main Giants’ squad comes at a big price for New York, taking away Russell Wilson’s favorite weapon from the game.

Malik Nabers’ struggles are a red alert for Russell Wilson and Brian Daboll?

Malik Nabers’ path to a sophomore breakout is being steered, or stalled, by lingering health concerns. As Brian Daboll put it, Nabers is currently “rehabbing,” a phrase sedately chosen to convey care, but also caution. On Day 11 of training camp, Nabers was held out of several team periods due to ongoing shoulder and toe issues. However, the worry intensified further on August 12, when Nabers was again absent from joint practice with the New York Jets, increasing speculation that he may miss the remaining two preseason games.

Earlier this week, Nabers practiced at limited intensity and was eventually held out of the joint session with the Jets as he continues “rehabbing” a lingering toe issue dating to his collegiate days. Although he’s being managed cautiously, earlier camp showed why he’s so impactful. He hauled in multiple touchdown passes from Russell Wilson during 11-on-11 or red-zone periods, including a standout moon ball exceeding 50 yards, underscoring the connection and explosiveness the Giants will desperately need when games count.

Nabers’ absence isn’t merely a medical footnote; it’s a tactical void. The offence struggles without Nabers present, the Giants’ reporter Connor Hughes laid down the reality check, “Without Nabers, though, the offence did struggle. They don’t have Darius Slay, which is noteworthy. But it’s clear how important he is to this passing attack because when he is on the field, it operates in one way, and when he’s not on the field, it does not operate nearly as effectively. Russell Wilson drew another interception, that is camp pick number 7. That is something to monitor. I think he’s thrown few more interceptions than I expected to see from him.”

For the Giants, Nabers’ camp highlights have already shown why he’s their most dangerous weapon. The challenge now is keeping him on the field long enough for Russell Wilson and Brian Daboll to turn those flashes into a season-long connection. But as Hughes puts it, “You don’t need to see him in the training camp all that much. Not even in the preseason. He’s an explosive, dynamic, unbelievable weapon. Just make sure that you have him when the games count. That’s all that matters.”