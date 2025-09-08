Brian Daboll Has Bigger Problems Than Russell Wilson After Giants HC Confirmed Stance on QB Change

Russell Wilson struggled mightily in the Giants‘ season opener, leaving fans screaming for backup quarterback options before halftime even arrived. Social media exploded with criticism of Wilson’s lackluster performance, with many calling for Jaxson Dart to get his shot despite being a rookie first-round pick. The former Ole Miss star watched from the sidelines as Russ was struggling under center, fueling more frustration among the fanbase.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So now, here’s the problem for the HC. Brian Daboll‘s current QB1 is the veteran unable to find his footing in the Big Blue. The second problem? A rookie is waiting behind him. The Giants scored just six measly points in their opener, prompting immediate calls for the rookie first-rounder to replace Wilson. The pressure to bench Wilson is growing, but Daboll realizes Dart inherits the same broken offensive infrastructure that destroyed his predecessor’s confidence.

As Steve Politi pointed out, “Dart won’t save these Giants — not when the offensive line looked as weak as ever against the Washington pass rush, not when the running game is completely nonexistent, not when the weapons behind Malik Nabers can’t be counted on to catch the damn ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The issues run way deeper than QB. The O-line got manhandled, the ground game was invisible, and receivers not named Nabers kept dropping easy passes. So, it’s not about Dart’s talent—it’s about thinking a rookie QB can fix a broken system. The Giants have fundamental problems that no single player can solve.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 talks with head coach Brian Daboll during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11298

The Giants’ offensive line unraveled in the opener, giving Russell Wilson little chance to establish rhythm in a 21-6 loss to Washington. With Andrew Thomas sidelined, backups faltered. James Hudson’s holding penalty erased a 16-yard gain deep in the Commanders’ territory, while the unit failed to generate any push on the ground. New York managed just 79 total yards in the first half, and Wilson finished with zero scores, often scrambling or throwing hurried incompletions under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We played behind the sticks on first and second down, put us in a lot of third and medium, third and longs,” guard Jon Runyan Jr. admitted. “I feel like we did a really good job executing in those situations in camp but this is obviously the season now.”

AD

Daboll and Schoen have already exhausted ownership’s patience after years of futility and empty promises. They’ll inevitably hand the keys to Dart before September ends—not because he’s ready but because desperation demands action. The rookie will face the same impossible situation that Wilson encountered—no protection, no running game, and unreliable targets beyond Nabers. The sad reality is this team might improve from three wins to six. However, that’s still a disaster for a franchise expecting to contend for the playoffs.

Giants HC Brian Daboll refuses to commit to Russell Wilson after crushing defeat

Russell Wilson’s Giants debut turned into a nightmare of missed opportunities and offensive futility that had fans screaming for change before the fourth quarter ended. The veteran quarterback’s pedestrian 17-of-37 performance for 168 yards with zero touchdowns exposed the harsh reality behind New York’s offseason optimism. Daboll’s postgame press conference became an exercise in diplomatic damage control.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When reporters pressed Daboll about Wilson’s status for Week 2, the coach danced around every direct question like a politician avoiding scandal. “We’re going to get home and look at our game,” Daboll said when asked about potentially starting Jaxson Dart next week. “Collectively, we all got to do better.” His refusal to guarantee Wilson another start spoke volumes about the quarterback’s tenuous hold on the position. Daboll tried protecting his veteran by insisting, “This game isn’t on Russell Wilson. It’s not on Russell Wilson. Let me make that clear. I have confidence in Russ. We have to do a better job all the way around.” However, his repeated denials only amplified doubts about Wilson’s future.

The Giants have now been outscored 89-12 in their last three season openers, a staggering indictment of their roster construction and preparation. Dart’s impressive preseason performances created unrealistic expectations that Wilson would somehow transform this broken offense overnight. Daboll and Co. are already feeling heat from ownership after years of mediocrity. The quarterback controversy will only intensify if Wilson continues struggling against quality defenses. Daboll’s careful word choices suggest he’s already preparing for an inevitable change that could come sooner than anyone expected.