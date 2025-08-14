Brian Daboll Loses It Completely as Fight Breaks Out at Giants’ Practice With Jets

Remember, back in 2005, when the Giants and Jets almost fought each other at a combined practice, and the players and coaches were exchanging blows? The practice was so heated at the University of Albany that the two teams were determined not to have joint practices for the next 17 years. Their training camp resembled a war more than a pre-season warm-up, fueled by hometown pride, long bus rides, and lots of pent-up rage, like a grudge match. Now fast forward to the present, and the Giants and Jets are at it again, but with new faces and higher stakes, attempting to keep the heat on the field and off. Especially with Giants head coach Brian Daboll overseeing the whole practice.

Thanks to two days of side-by-side practice, the tone was largely respectful. Reporters noted the Giants’ defense leaning on the Jets’ offense ever so slightly. But the tone only stayed businesslike until the last 11-on-11 session, showing how heated these camps get when titles and home pride mix.

During a heated moment at one of the Jets’ recent preseason practice games against the New York Giants, a fight erupted on the field, taking both players’ and staff’s attention. A YouTube video captured Brian Daboll observing the fight with an angry expression on his face. When the fight intensified, Daboll appeared frustrated, displeased with the Jets players engaging in it. His reaction showed how intense practice is even in the preseason. The scene was a clear picture of an NFL training camp where emotions run high.

When you’ve got two teams with those kinds of personalities, it’s going to get ugly. Especially for Brian Daboll to handle. Now onto the main event. As the second practice went full contact, Jets defensive end Will McDonald wrapped up running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and drew a line in the sand for the Giants’ O-line. Former Jet guard Greg Van Roten jumped at McDonald and pinned him to the ground. Rookie tackle Marcus Mbow came in and chipped Van Roten a couple of times. On the other side, corner Qwan’tez Stiggers ripped off guard Jon Runyan Jr.’s helmet and squared up with him. Aaron Stinnie and Russell Wilson stepped in between the two before punches flew.

After it all went down, Daboll, who’d been standing nearby, sprinted onto the field, arms waving and face red, to break up the groups, yelling at both sides to “get the h*** apart!” He later added, “It happens sometimes when emotions get hot.” But his own reaction said a lot about how much the Giants’ coaches take these drills seriously. “We’re competitors first and foremost and I expect everyone to keep it clean but I’m not afraid to step in when lines get crossed.”

After the dust-up, Brian Daboll gathered both teams and reminded them why they’re here: to work on fundamentals and build trust in game-like situations. He praised the cooler heads, especially Russell Wilson, who has been doing more seven-on-seven drills this summer at his own request. He also added that composure under pressure is what makes the difference in late-season games. Now, it’s important to know what exactly happened in the first place and get into the who’s who of the midday melee.

Does Brian Daboll feel Jaxson Dart is ready to start Week 1?

The whirlwind around rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is growing louder by the day, and every hand at Giants camp is wondering if Brian Daboll is going to hand him the keys to the car in Week 1. In 2012, Russell Wilson came to Seattle as a third-round pick and was supposed to take his turn behind Matt Flynn. Only to outplay everyone and take the job by preseason’s end. Dart, a first-round pick with a lot of raw talent, came into camp as more of a developmental prospect because of the pro-style offense he ran in college.

But after a solid preseason debut where he went 12 of 19 for 154 yards and a deep TD, Daboll said: “Efficient, effective, aggressive, confident in the pocket. Some stuff we can work on, but he’s doing good.” Russell Wilson is still the starter, but the rookie’s talent is undeniable, and with the Giants having a tough schedule and the coaching staff under pressure, the question remains: will Daboll stick with the veteran or roll the dice on Dart earlier than expected? Just like Wilson’s surprise rise over a decade ago, Dart’s journey is one to watch as the season gets closer.

With the regular season now a matter of weeks away, both clubs will certainly go back over the tape, make adjustments to their strategy, and hope that their players direct that competitive energy onto the scoreboard, and not off of it.