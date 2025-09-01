Brian Daboll Refuses to Address Jaxson Dart’s Future as Giants Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Russell Wilson

Brian Daboll wasted no time setting the stage atGiants camp. The head coach didn’t dance around the biggest storyline — Russell Wilson is his starting quarterback. That decision was straightforward. The intrigue, however, begins right behind him. Who holds the role as QB2? Most assumed Jameis Winston would slide into that role, but Daboll’s careful choice of words left the job very much up for grabs. By refusing to name an official backup, he cracked the door wide open for a challenger.

Art Stapleton set the tone this Monday with a pointed post on X: “Brian Daboll would not reveal: QB2, CB2, RG. Says everything will come out on Sunday.” Daboll is cultivating an air of mystery that creates a compelling mix of suspense and strategic advantage. He isn’t being evasive without reason; he is maintaining a fierce competitive edge and keeping his options perfectly open for Week 1. The presumed backup was veteran Jameis Winston. Rookie Jaxson Dart has forcefully complicated that plan. Dart’s preseason performance was statistically brilliant: he completed 68.1% of his passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and he threw zero interceptions. His adjusted completion percentage was an elite 77.8%.

More importantly, he handled unexpected challenges with poise. Daboll tested him by sending him into games unexpectedly and even turning off his headset. Dart responded like a poised veteran, not a wide-eyed rookie. His post-game comments revealed his mature mindset. When asked if he was ready, he didn’t boast: “I feel like whenever my number is called, I’m going to go out there and I am going to play my game and ball.” He consistently deflected attention toward starter Russell Wilson, proving he’s a selfless teammate. This attitude, combined with his production, makes him incredibly hard to ignore.

Daboll’s next move is a fascinating strategic decision. The coach praised Dart’s development but emphasized the need to “keep improving.” The Giants might think outside the box. The NFL’s new rules allow flexibility with the game-day active roster. Daboll could choose to have both Winston and Dart active. This would let him select his backup based on the specific game situation.

It’s a modern solution to a classic coaching dilemma. The only thing that’s certain is Russell Wilson is the unquestioned starter.

Brian Daboll’s calculated bet on Russell Wilson

Brian Daboll has placed a massive bet on Russell Wilson. The New York Giants hope the veteran quarterback’s experience will steady the franchise and mentor rookie Jaxson Dart. But this isn’t a risk-free move. Wilson carries heavy baggage—560 sacks over 13 seasons. That’s more than any quarterback in that span. Last year in Pittsburgh, he was sacked 33 times. In Denver, the numbers were worse: 45 sacks in 2023 and a brutal 55 in 2022. This pounding has taken a visible toll. Wilson’s mobility and arm strength aren’t what they used to be.

Despite the miles, Daboll remains publicly confident. He praised Wilson’s unwavering consistency and elite preparation. “No, Russ is as consistent as they come,” Daboll stated. “So his preparation in an OTA and preseason and training camp practice is at an elite level.” He highlighted Wilson’s leadership, noting he’s been doing “a lot of film work” and showing “the young guys, particularly in the quarterback room, what it looks like from his point of view.” Daboll values this veteran presence immensely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the concerns are real. Each sack disrupts offensive rhythm and stalls drives. For a Giants team already struggling with consistency, Wilson’s pocket vulnerability is a major worry. Some analysts project the Giants to finish last in the NFC East, pointing directly to Wilson’s decline. The recent news of Micah Parsons leaving Dallas for Green Bay might slightly improve the Giants’ outlook, but the core issue remains.

Daboll is banking on Wilson’s brain over his legs. He believes the veteran’s preparation and savvy can overcome physical decline. The Giants don’t need Wilson to be a superhero; they need him to be a smart, efficient game manager who protects the ball. If the offensive line can hold up, this gamble might just work. If not, it could be another long season in East Rutherford.