Brian Daboll Takes Strong QB Decision After Jaxson Dart Revealed True Feelings on Giants HC

Preseason games are often boring, except if the team playing is from New York. Giants HC Brian Daboll waited a long time to study each QB. Days of sidestepping questions, letting the speculation swirl, weighing how to open the Giants’ preseason without tipping too much toward Week 1 plans. Then, just hours before kickoff, the decision dropped, and it was a strong one. Russell Wilson will start.

Connor Hughes broke it on X, backing up Art Stapleton’s report, “Russell Wilson will start for the #Giants tonight. Love that. Hated NFL trend we were on where no one played anyone. Feels like breaking from that.” And it’s true, this is a break from the trend.

Wilson’s not just starting tonight for the Giants, he’s doing it because that’s who he is. Groove guy. Rhythm guy. He’s always believed in shaking off the rust the old-fashioned way. By actually playing football.

But the rookie waiting behind him? Jaxson Dart didn’t flinch. “I’m just stoked for the opportunity,” Dart said, almost before the question was finished. No sulking, no passive-aggressive soundbites, just a kid genuinely amped to get on an NFL field. That’s not fake enthusiasm either.

Dart’s path from Ole Miss to the Giants was lined with records, gaudy stat lines, and a pre-draft Star-Predictor Score that outpaced names like Mahomes and Hurts. He’s used to being in the mix, even when he’s not QB1. And if you listen to him talk about Brian Daboll, you get why he’s handling this so well.

“Coach Dabes is great, man. There’s not another coach I’d rather be playing for. I love his intensity, I love the way that he coaches, and you know this is where I wanted to be.” It’s not just player-to-coach respect; it’s a belief that Daboll’s system is the right one to grow in, even if it means waiting his turn.

