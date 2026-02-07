Calls Mount Against John Harbaugh & Giants’ Latest Coaching Decision For Jaxson Dart

Essentials Inside The Story Fans have labeled John Harbaugh's latest coaching decision a disgusting hire

The backlash follows similar criticism regarding the hiring of Matt Nagy

Some fans are supporting the move, urging critics to show some patience

Under John Harbaugh, the Giants have added another key piece to their coaching puzzle. This latest hire comes straight from an AFC squad, and while the Giants front office sees potential, plenty of fans view it as a risky move that could backfire. Still, the organization has locked in the decision, betting on this coach to help shape quarterback Jaxson Dart’s future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Giants are hiring Mike Bloomgren as their offensive line coach, per source,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on X on February 7. “He was in same role last season with Browns. Important hire. Bloomgren a Bill Callahan disciple, dating back to their time with Jets. Bloomgren spent a lot of time as college coach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Bloomgren brings a whopping 27 years of coaching experience to the Big Blue, starting as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama in 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

His most recent stint with the Browns’ offensive line finished second-to-last in points allowed and a dismal 30th in total yards. Sure, the numbers don’t scream elite, but Bloomgren does pack five years of NFL experience under his belt. He worked in various offensive roles with the Jets from 2007 to 2010. During that stretch, the Jets reached the Championship game twice, in 2009 and 2010.

Bloomgren is set to link up with John Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in New York for the first time. But this move didn’t sit well with the Giants’ faithful from the jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans slam John Harbaugh’s “Disgusting” new hire for Dart

As news broke of Mike Bloomgren stepping in to anchor the line in front of Jaxson Dart, Giants fans wasted no time venting their fury. They see this as a downgrade that could stunt the promising quarterback’s growth right out of the gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan added, “Browns had the worst graded o-line in the league this season lmao. Idk man whatever.” While another said, “Some really awful hires on this staff.”

The big red flag here is how the Giants were at least average offensively this season. They finished 17th in points scored and 13th in total yards. Stack that against the Browns’ line under Bloomgren, and this hire starts looking like a step backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

One more fan left a “Disgusting” comment on social media, as another followed with criticism of their own. “This feels, uninspired. Are we allowed to be critical of hiring under Harbaugh or have to take the leap of faith on all positional hires?”

When the Giants brought in John Harbaugh to build around Dart, it sparked a tidal wave of excitement across New York. After all, Harbaugh boasts an impressive 180-113 record as a head coach, including a Super Bowl win. Fans dreamed of that winning blueprint finally arriving in the Empire State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t act like you know who this guy is, you see browns and wanna cry like a little h**, give him a chance,” a fan commented on X, urging the Giants fandom to at least let Bloomgren prove his worth before writing him off.

Still, recent hires like Matt Nagy haven’t inspired confidence, drawing similar heat from the fanbase. Questions swirl about whether Harbaugh’s staff-building vision matches the hype.

Yet Harbaugh’s arrival has fueled sky-high hopes for a total identity overhaul of the New York Giants franchise. Will Bloomgren prove the doubters wrong and solidify the line for Dart? Or will this fuel even louder calls for change? Only time will tell as the pressure builds.