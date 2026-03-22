Calls Mount for Giants to Sign Odell Beckham Jr. After Iconic One-Handed Catch at Fanatics Flag Event

Essentials Inside The Story Fans call for Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the franchise he started his NFL journey with in 2014.

Beckham Jr. jumped over two defenders for the stunning catch.

The wide receiver had a similar display in his rookie year.

How many players does one even know who still hold the hearts of the fans years after leaving the team? Not many, but Odell Beckham Jr. firmly belongs in that group after joining the New York Giants in 2014. Immediately, he became a key player, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, after leaving in 2018, he struggled to find his rhythm and even missed last season. Still, if his stunning display at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is anything to go by, there is plenty of firepower left in him.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old looked sharp early, collecting 35 yards on six catches against a Team USA squad preparing for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Then came the real highlight, as he soared over defenders and secured a stunning one-handed catch on a two-point conversion that instantly grabbed attention.

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In the second quarter, Joe Burrow kept the play going and passed the ball to Jayden Daniels, who looked around for someone to open in the end zone. Beckham Jr. found just enough space, raised his hand, and gave Daniels a clear target to trust under pressure. However, the throw was far from easy to handle.

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Daniels threw the ball high, making Beckham Jr. jump up while two defenders were right on him. He kept his control even though it was a tricky angle. And then, he reached out with his right arm and managed to catch it by the tip, leaving the crowd stunned by the level of difficulty.

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Beckham is participating in the event as part of the Wildcats group featuring names like Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, Jayden Daniels, Derwin James Jr., and Jalen Ramsey.

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Although he didn’t play in the NFL in 2025 and had a short stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, he’s definitely using this opportunity to prove he still has what it takes. Beckham Jr. even shared his goals before the event.

“Looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity to play this year, and hopefully, this is kinda just a starting point,” he told Kay Adams.

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He also emphasized that his absence last year was not due to injury, adding that his “body feels good” heading into this opportunity.

Now, the recent moment has not gone unnoticed, as Giants fans all over Big Blue Nation are asking the team to “bring him home.”

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Fans rallied behind Odell Beckham Jr. for his Giants return

Even if the Fanatics Flag Football Classic is not the NFL stage, it still served its purpose, putting Odell Beckham Jr. back in conversations as he eyes a return in 2026. And naturally, the Big Blue Nation is already calling for the Giants to give him a chance.

“BRING HIM HOME @GIANTS,” one fan wrote, while another added, “John Harbaugh brings in OBJ to finish what he started. Cinema.”

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Those reactions carry weight when you look back at his Giants run, where he averaged 96 catches for 1,374 yards in his first three seasons, along with 35 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl selections before leaving in 2018.

Imago May 28, 2025, Paris, France, France: Odell BECKHAM JR. during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open 2025, Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 28, 2025 in Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAm308 20250528_zsp_m308_062 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex

Meanwhile, that recent catch felt familiar for a reason. He made a name for himself with amazing plays like that, especially his unforgettable rookie season performance. That season, he made an incredible diving catch with one hand, reaching back over his shoulder during a Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

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“Any Giants fan who watched OBJ warm up before games saw him make hundreds of those high-point, one-handed catches. Not a surprise to see him pull this in,” one fan wrote.

Fans don’t just want to remember the past; they want action.

“@Giants he still got those hands 👀👀,” one fan posted, while others tagged the team directly under the highlight.

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If that door opens, Beckham has already said he would like to return to MetLife Stadium and play with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“That sounds great,” Beckham said before that recent game. “If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. [I’d] be excited about that.” He also praised Dart, saying, “He’s a good dude. He’s young. He likes to dance. I like all that. They look like they have fun.”

Now, things might be lining up for Beckham. Wan’Dale Robinson already left for the Titans in free agency. Then, head coach John Harbaugh has worked with him before during Beckham’s Ravens tenure. So, there’s a bit of a connection there.

But it really comes down to whether the Giants decide to make a move or if another team steps in to give Beckham the shot he wants.