Calls Mount for GM Joe Schoen’s Firing After Giants Axe Coach Bryan Cox

The New York Giants are in the middle of major changes this year. First, they fired the head coach Brian Daboll. Now, in a major move, they have also fired the assistant defensive line coach, Bryan Cox. This has sparked outrage among the fans, who also want them to fire the man in charge, general manager Joe Schoen.

He has made many good moves in his tenure, but also made plenty of mistakes. Schoen drafted receiver Malik Nabers in the first round (6th overall) of the 2024 Draft, linebacker Abdul Carter in the first round (3rd overall), and quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round (25th overall) of the 2025 Draft. Along the way, he has made some draft mistakes as well.

Joe Schoen drafted guard Evan Neal in the first round (7th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played only 29 games in the last three seasons and missed the entire season this year with a hamstring injury. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the GM drafted cornerback Deonte Banks, who has not performed up to expectations.

Overall, there have been issues with the contracts as well. In the 2024 offseason, he let the running back Saquon Barkley sign a deal with the divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles, where he won the Super Bowl. Even in the middle of the season, quarterback Daniel Jones also walked away, leaving the team in turmoil. Despite the setbacks, the GM’s confidence is still solid.

“I’m very confident in my staff, myself, and our ability to get this franchise back where it needs to go,” Schoen said.

The Giants are also showing confidence in Schoen, but the coaches are not so lucky. Cox joined the Giants in 2022 when Daboll took over. In his first season, they qualified for the playoffs. The next two years went downhill as they finished with double-digit losses. They are struggling this season, too, with 11 losses and only two wins. But the man facing the heat is Schoen.

Fans don’t see much hope in his words now. They want the team to fire him and start from the bottom.

Fans demand Joe Schoen’s departure

A fan posted an edited photo of Joe Schoen dressed as a clown in a press conference. He made his feelings clear in the caption, “WE WANT HIM GONE TOO.” That’s a mutual feeling.

“So we fire someone who isn’t even at close to fault of this whole thing,” another fan commented. It’s clear. Schoen arrived first at the Giants in 2022. He then helped sign Daboll and other coaches who tried to make a turnaround which failed. Fans are not letting him hide behind the words.

Another supporter used only four words to target the GM after learning about Bryan Cox’s firing. He mentioned, “Another Joe Schoen scapegoat.” That’s a big allegation right there. Schoen oversaw the restucrture in 2022 season. After this season, they will be again looking at available coaches to sign a new head coach. But fans want someone else to take over.

“Fire Joe wtf,” one fan raised his protest over the lack of decision-making in the Giants’ building. The continuous losses have ended their confidence in the Big Blue.

One supporter highlighted the real concern. He wrote, “Just going to fire someone after every loss now to keep shifting some blame. Hopefully we lose enough to fire Schoen.” That’s the real sentiment among the fans.

Owner John Mara has often said that Joe Schoen has taken the team into the right direction over his four year tenure. But the results don’t indicate this. Fans are waiting for the right move to start rebuilding.