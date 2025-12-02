Calls Mount to Cut Younghoe Koo After Giants Kicker’s Misses FG Attempt

The New York Giants’ placekicker, Younghoe Koo, landed in hot water again! The team had one moment to redeem themselves during their painstaking battle against the New England Patriots. It came during the second quarter when the Giants sent out their field goal unit, hoping to convert a 46-yard kick. It could have helped the Giants cut the deficit. However, at that very moment, the kicker did something unprecedented.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Koo completely missed the ball. Instead of a smooth kick, he ended up striking the ground just in front of it. A close-up look shows that Koo’s foot came quite close to the ball. However, he didn’t even touch it. And punter Jamie Gillan got “sacked” on the play. The entire play turned into one of the most bizarre and awkward missed field goals,

It also ended up costing the Giants more points and ultimately saw the Patriots dominate throughout the game to clinch a 33-15 win in Week 13. This shocked both fans and analysts alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camera panned to the Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was visibly upset over the missed FG. And Troy Aikman, who was baffled by the failed FG attempt, didn’t hide his disappointment in his comment.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that!” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the ManningCast, Peyton and Eli Manning and actor Danny DeVito were equally shocked.

I’ve never seen that … what the hell was that?” DeVito said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After the game, the interim head coach, Mike Kafka, called it a “tough bounce.” Later, the Giants’ kicker also opened up about the incident.

“As I was driving to it, the bottom of the ball was slipping, so I pulled up on it,” he said.

Now, this wasn’t the only bizarre moment in the game. Dart, who had just returned from a concussion, was hit by Christian Elliss on the sideline, which started a slight tussle among the players. But the show stealer was this blunder by the special teams. This quickly became the headline of the game, with many taking to social media to criticize Koo. And some even made demands that the franchise should fire him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giants’ fans are upset over Younghoe Koo’s bizarre failed field goal attempt

It didn’t take long enough for fans to call out the kicker on social media. One of the fans even made a bold prediction that the rest of the NFL teams might not be interested in acquiring the player after this major blunder.

“Younghoe Koo finna be out of a job indefinitely,” a fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Koo never had this problem in the past. He found success after joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. Koo was one of the best kickers in the league from 2019-2023, hitting 89.9 percent of his field goals during those four seasons. He even led the league in scoring in 2020, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

However, his mistake against the Patriots has even led many to doubt his position in the league.

“Younghoe Koo probably shouldn’t be employed in the nfl,” another wrote. One of the fans criticized the play. “Bruh I’m cutting Younghoe Koo immediately on the side. How do you drill your goddamn foot into the grass and not the ball. You got one job,” one wrote.

The disappointment is clear on social media. And it has been obvious for a while. Things went horribly wrong for Koo in 2024. He missed three field goals in a loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 last season. He has been struggling with inconsistency.

Now, some believe that the Giants might want to get rid of the player. One fan even shared a video of a man trying to enter a building, only to find all the doors locked. This was captioned, “Younghoe Koo pulling up to the Giants facility in the morning.”

Another was quite harsh in criticizing the player and urged the team to cut Koo from the active roster.

“NYGiants execs need to completely rebuild this team to erraticate the losing culture, start with cutting YoungHoe Koo….. cut out the disease,” the comment read.

And things haven’t improved for Koo this season either. He missed a game-tying field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Back in September, the team released the player and signed John Parker Romo to the roster.

Now, he might be at risk of losing his spot in the Giants. Only time will tell what the team plans for the player.