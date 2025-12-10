Cam Skattebo Announces Big Injury Update as Giants Make Roster Decision

The New York Giants’ 2025 campaign has been rough, but there’s a glimmer of good news. Since Week 8, running back Cam Skattebo has been sidelined with an ankle injury, leaving fans unsure of his return, but recent updates suggest the star could be back on the field soon.

“God is good man…,” Skattebo’s recent Instagram story caption read.

The Giants received the unexpected good news on Tuesday when RB Cam Skattebo shared a promising injury update. In the Instagram story, Skattebo posted a video of himself walking into the team facility without assistance. His message signaled real progress in his recovery.

Meanwhile, the Giants made a roster move. According to insider Art Stapleton, New York signed wide receiver and returner Xavier Gipson to the practice squad after his release from the Eagles. Gipson has bounced between the Jets, Giants, and Eagles this season and now returns to New York’s depth chart.

The update and the roster addition give the Giants fresh momentum.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!