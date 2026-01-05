brand-logo
Cam Skattebo Announces Major Injury Update as Giants RB Addresses His Cult Following

By Avik Das

Jan 5, 2026 | 4:10 PM EST

Essentials Inside The Story

  • Cam Skattebo discussed his health following a season-ending injury.
  • His early production still frames how the Giants evaluate 2025.
  • Skattebo responded to the attention surrounding his rapid rise.

The New York Giants’ rookie running back Cam Skattebo made a mark as a breakout star until an ankle injury in Week 8 sidelined him for the entire season. The Big Blue isn’t going to the playoffs after Week 18, but from the recent update that the 23-year-old gave on his recovery, it looks like he is already gearing up for the next season.

After stating that he is on schedule with his recovery process in a recent post-game interview, Skattebo went on to explain, “You know, I got about another week before I start moving around and up my speed a little bit. Time is gonna tell, but take it easy. So I’ve got plenty of time to get back to it.” Additionally, he spoke about his long-term ambition: “Training camp is obviously the goal. That’s the long goal… hopefully get back my OTAs, but there is no rush to it.”

The fourth-round pick from the 2025 NFL draft dislocated his ankle on October 26, 2025, when the New York Giants faced the Philadelphia Eagles. When the running back attempted to catch a pass, the Eagles linebacker Zach Baun tackled him. He landed on the ground awkwardly during the collision, which severely twisted his right ankle. The estimated time of his recovery is about six months.

Before the setback, the Giants’ rookie was in red-hot form. Playing eight games this season, he recorded 410 rushing yards and 207 receiving yards, stamping his authority as a runner and receiver. He delivered a season-best performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, leading the Giants to a 34-17 win by scoring three touchdowns. Had he not been injured, the Giants probably would have fared better this year instead of finishing at the bottom of the NFC East division. That rapid rise, however, has sparked attention beyond just the stat sheet.

Cam Skattebo talks about his growing cult following

With his agility, elite balance, and safe hands, Skattebo dominates the field. His high-impact playing style and enigmatic personality, both on and off the field, have gained him a cult following. Recently, he was asked by a Giants reporter, “What was your rookie year like? You became kind of like a viral giant, like a cult phenomenon. What was that like for you?”

“It was awesome,” Skattebo replied. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve kind of been the rah-rah just because I’m loud and obnoxious,” stated the running back. A confident Skattebo further added that the attention would be more enjoyable when the Giants win the Super Bowl—”If I’m the face of the franchise when we’re winning the Super Bowl, then you can ask me that question in a year or two.”

The ‘cult hero’ trend took off when Skattebo played for Arizona State. After attaining incredible numbers in college football, he soon built a loyal fan base that transitioned to the NFL. Even the WWE legend Ric Flair acknowledged the running back’s charisma after he celebrated the Giants’ Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles with his signature ‘Woo.’

In Flair’s words, he would say, “Thank you for keeping me alive… There’s only a few of us left,” over their shared love for the victory chants.

In that exchange, Skattebo’s rise from productive rookie to genuine cult figure was unmistakable. Whether that following grows alongside wins when he returns healthy will define the next phase of his rise.

