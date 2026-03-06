New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo recently took a brutal dig at American Airlines Group (AAL). The player didn’t hold back while sharing his unpleasant travel experience with a $9.16 billion aviation company. His blunt, brief message resonated with many who had faced issues. It adds to the company’s painful past of customer service complaints and controversies.

“American Airlines…A JOKE,” Skattebo wrote on X, angrily criticizing the company.

On Thursday, Cam Skattebo shared his hot take on the aviation group, which was founded in December 2013 following the merger between American Airlines and US Airways Group. While we’re unclear about whether Skattebo experienced travel delays, service issues, or another problem during a recent trip, it is clear that the airline has not been very trustworthy, as his response drew similar cutting remarks from users against the airline.

They suggested he switch to Delta Air Lines, a Georgia-headquartered company. American Airlines is one of the world’s largest aviation companies, with its roots tracing back to an airmail service in the Midwest in 1926. Currently, it operates more than 6,000 flights to over 350 destinations across 60 countries. Their annual passenger count stands at 200 million, while the workforce totals roughly 130,000 employees.

Despite its massive global presence, the company has frequently faced backlash for its services. Travel blogger and YouTuber Ben Schlappig criticized American Airlines while recounting a recent frustrating experience. During his travel from Philadelphia to Miami, a check-in agent responded coldly when he asked for help.

Schlappig requested to move his loved ones to another flight after a delay, though they later accommodated the request. Still, that interaction led the blogger to conclude that the company’s service quality often varies from one employee to another. In another separate incident from December 2025, the aviation group faced a federal lawsuit from eighteen former student pilots.

According to Kera News, the plaintiffs accused American Airlines of misleading and racially discriminating against them in a flight training program. The group comprised people from the African-American, Asian, and Latino communities. The plaintiffs alleged they received fewer opportunities and were graded more harshly than their white counterparts.

Reports suggest mentors pushed the group into remedial programs, which forced some to quit. The plaintiffs sought $36 million in damages for violating civil rights laws, consumer protection rules, and federal credit laws. For now, Cam Skattebo hasn’t dived into details.

Amid this, Skattebo was still on the mend from a couple of injuries he sustained in an October loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year-old suffered a fractured tibia, a ruptured deltoid ligament, and a right ankle dislocation. He underwent surgery and even got back on his feet properly a few weeks ago. However, he recently received a grim update on his future with the Giants.

Why is Cam Skattebo’s team still eyeing another running back?

Despite having a crowded running back room, the Giants seem ready to add another member to the group. Reports coming straight from the NFL Scouting Combine suggest that the franchise could go after Notre Dame back Jeremiyah Love or even Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Love left scouts in awe by completing the 40-yard dash in only 4.36 seconds. And Walker’s 1000-yard season is a clear testament to his potential.

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the team may target a new back next week during free agency.

“Whether they land a player such as Seattle’s Kenneth Walker or Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love remains to be seen, but expect a strong push for established free agent options, including Walker and others,” he said. “Harbaugh has a clear vision for the team’s offensive identity: run the ball, and then run it again, behind a dominant offensive line. That makes the addition of Greg Roman to the coaching staff particularly notable.”

But these whispers don’t add up. The Giants have received impressive production from Tyrone Tracy Jr. and rookie standout Cam Skattebo over the past two seasons. Before a gruesome ankle injury cut his season short, Skattebo had an explosive run with 410 rushing yards on 101 carries across eight games. He also added 24 receptions for 207 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tracy bounced back from his shoulder injury from September, carrying the ball 176 times for 740 yards and two touchdowns. While both have a long way to go to become dominant stars, they are on the right track. It could be that New York didn’t actually mean to land either of the players. They likely just tried to manipulate their market value. Whatever the case, Cam Skattebo has had a swift recovery and is gearing up for a powerful return.