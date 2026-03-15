Giants’ Cam Skattebo Reveals Gruesome Past Injury That Could Have Derailed His NFL Career

Essentials Inside The Story Cam Skattebo reveals gruesome childhood stunt that pierced his foot

Giants rookie recovering after brutal ankle, ligament injuries ended debut season

Skattebo joined WWE Raw scuffle despite having a serious injury

Before Cam Skattebo’s season-ending rookie injury, there was a childhood accident that could have changed everything. As the New York Giants running back continues to recover, he spoke about how a passion for wrestling almost ended his career. Turns out, his love for WWE made him attempt a risky stunt that ended in a gruesome injury.

“I’ve done some dumb things,” he said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Watching WWE as a kid, I jumped off a bunk bed, on the sides of the bunk beds, there’s these tubes that come up that have caps…one of the caps was missing. I ended up landing my foot right on top of it. The pole went straight through my foot, so that was probably the dumbest thing I’ve done that’s actually ended off in an injury.”

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During Cam Skattebo’s recent podcast appearance, Eisen shifted the player’s focus to his most reckless moment from his childhood. The Giants’ young star couldn’t help but remember this little WWE moment in his room.

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Interestingly, the core memory wasn’t scary enough for Cam to give up on his love for professional wrestling. In fact, he has explicitly revealed his plans to pursue a wrestling career after retiring from professional football.

That passion was on full display after he attended the WWE Raw event at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025. Back then, Skattebo was already grappling with a right ankle dislocation and was wearing a walking boot.

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Despite his horrific situation, Skattebo engaged in a staged scuffle with members of The Judgment Day during a commercial break. He even shoved wrestler JD McDonagh, who was part of that group, including Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The fun moment didn’t sit well with fans who felt it was risky for an injured player to participate in such acts. But Skattebo recently defended his actions, giving assurance about his knee treatment.

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“I got some plates and screws in there,” Skattebo explained to Eisen. “At that point, it’s already screwed in and plates are on, so I felt like I was okay to do whatever I wanted to. It’s not like it was going to break. I was behind the wall, having a good time with my boys, and teammates were out there backing me. If something really broke down, I knew I had my boys behind me.”

Cam Skattebo’s medical hurdles were scary, but the NFL has seen similar stories before. Long before Brett Favre became a Hall of Fame quarterback, he survived a brutal college car crash that forced doctors to remove nearly 30 inches of his intestine. Many believed the injury could end his football future. Instead, he returned to the field just six weeks later, and the rest is history.

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With rehab underway, Cam Skattebo’s latest update suggests that he’ll be ready to join the Giants during the season opener.

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Cam Skattebo drops a promising health update

During a Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, Cam Skattebo suffered a series of injuries that cut his season short. These included a fractured fibula, a ruptured deltoid ligament, and a dislocated right ankle. The severity of these issues required immediate medical attention. That’s why he underwent emergency surgery in Philadelphia right after the game.

After the treatment, he returned to New Jersey and kick-started his recovery process. While the injury ended Skattebo’s rookie campaign abruptly, he is doing everything to make a stronger comeback.

Speaking to Eisen, the player revealed he’s getting better and that he recently started running again. However, he’s not pushing hard and is only moving his body at around 75% effort for now.

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“Not very fast,” Skattebo joked. “I can get away from like a baby hippo, maybe. That’s about it. A little bit over a jog, just striding out, not exploding yet and getting into that, but the jog and the striding.”

There’s absolutely no doubt that Skattebo requires more time to get back to full health. Still, one of the most encouraging parts for the Giants is his timeline. He went down with the injury back on October 26. He has been on the mend for less than five months. With the 2026 season beginning on September 9, 2026, he still has nearly six months to make a Week 1 comeback.

Before the injury, the fourth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft had already made a powerful impression. He rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games while also adding 207 receiving yards and two scores on 24 catches. If his recovery continues on track, Cam Skattebo could return as a key offensive weapon for John Harbaugh’s team next season.