Cam Skattebo’s Injury Forces Brian Daboll to Sign Struggling Veteran For Russell Wilson’s Giants Offense: Reports

Who says NFL training camps are predictable? One week, a rookie dazzles onlookers; the next, his absence leaves the franchise scrambling for depth. As the sun beat down on East Rutherford, the New York Giants again found themselves with their running back room on the injury report and the front office improvising. “At this point, you never know who your RB3 is going to be,” one Giants assistant quipped last week, a statement that’s feeling more like prophecy as the days tick by. As the question now arises: what will Brian Daboll do?

There’s an uneasy déjà vu in the air for Big Blue fans. Coming off a grueling 2024 campaign marred by health issues, questions lingered all spring about whether the Giants could field a stable group behind Russell Wilson. Factor in minor, yet momentum-killing, in-camp injuries to both promising rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and undrafted upstart Rushawn Baker (knee), and suddenly, coach Brian Daboll’s offense was down to just three healthy running backs heading into a critical training phase.

The answer? Reports across league insiders confirmed Monday that the Giants will sign veteran Jonathan Ward following a successful workout; a pragmatic if unspectacular move prompted by necessity more than strategy. Ward, 27, is a five-year journeyman primarily known for his special teams work, with just 28 career touches: 22 carries for 91 yards (4.1 yards/carry), six catches for 52 yards, and one touchdown. He last played for the Steelers, overlapping for a spell with Wilson, but his résumé is heavy on kick coverage and light on game-changing runs.

Still, with Eric Gray out (PUP), Skattebo sidelined, and Baker too, Daboll had few alternatives, especially with soft-tissue issues like Skattebo’s notorious for lingering. “Cam’s improving. Tests on his leg came back clean. Will see how quickly he can ramp back up,” relayed beat reporter Art Stapleton, echoing the tightrope walk every team faces between urgency and caution as the regular season approaches.

Ward’s signing doesn’t just plug a hole. Indeed, it illustrates the paper-thin margins NFL teams walk between explosive potential and critical vulnerability. His arrival is a subtle vote of faith in the Giants’ ability to manufacture production by committee if Skattebo’s absence stretches into September. This also highlights the franchise’s ongoing quest to build a consistent backfield behind their new quarterback in a post-Saquon Barkley era.

Jonathan Ward’s special teams value offers hidden leverage for Brian Daboll

Underneath all the hand-wringing about offensive depth lies another angle: Ward’s value on special teams. Across 46 career games, he’s logged 18 tackles and nearly 700 special teams snaps. Those statistics resonate for a front office valuing versatility at the roster fringes. The Giants’ offense attempts to smooth out the transition with Wilson at the controls. However, Ward’s ability to contribute in the return game and on kick coverage could ultimately be the difference in a razor-thin roster battle. “It’s not just about carries—special teams is where you make a living in this league,” said former Giants running backs coach Craig Johnson in a recent SiriusXM appearance.

Jonathan Ward’s signing might not turn heads as a headline-grabbing offensive weapon. However, his proficiency on special teams adds a significant layer of value for the Giants. Ward’s 18 career special teams tackles and heavy snap counts on coverage units are a bonus. He can contribute immediately in ways that matter when the field position and momentum shift in a game.

Coach Brian Daboll has repeatedly emphasized the importance of versatile players who can impact multiple phases of the game. This signing echoes that philosophy. As Daboll said during minicamp, “Every spot on the 53 needs guys who can do more than just their primary job.” Ward’s background with the Steelers and familiarity with Wilson’s style could help him integrate quickly beyond snaps on offense.

Moreover, with the Giants juggling injuries, the ability to lean on a reliable special teams player helps ease some pressure on the core offensive roster. Long-term injuries to young backs like Skattebo and Baker not only drain offensive depth but also force shifts in special teams personnel. That can expose vulnerabilities. Ward offers a stabilizing presence in that regard.

For fans scrutinizing touches and yards, Ward’s impact might seem modest. But in the gritty, zero-sum NFL landscape, his special teams value might just be the difference between a lost field position battle and a key defensive stop. That subtle edge could turn out to be a crucial piece for a Giants team still searching for a consistent offensive identity behind Russell Wilson.