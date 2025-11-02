Cam Skattebo Shares Heartfelt Message On Injury after Giants & Brian Daboll Name RB’s Replacement

Cam Skattebo’s injury was ugly. Sunday, at Lincoln Financial Field, he fractured his fibula, deltoid ligament, and dislocated his ankle after a critical hit. So bad that he had to go for immediate surgery. The team acted fast, and the surgery went well. Now, just days later, Cam’s back in the Giants’ building, scooting around and sharing a heartfelt message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m extremely appreciative of the unwavering support I’ve received. Recovery is going well. I’m excited to attack this rehab with everything I have. I’m told this surgery was a success on the fibula fracture and dislocated ankle. And as Jackson Dart told us, given how gruesome the injury looked, that is a major blessing, guys,” Skattebo told Melanie Collins of NFL on CBS.

The words hit home for fans and teammates who saw how hard he ran every down. And why not, before the fall, Skattebo was carving out momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The rookie Running back had 101 rushing attempts with 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, 5 rushing TDs, and 2 receiving TDs. He ran angrily, which worked just fine for a Giants offense that often looked lifeless. For a team sitting at 2-6, that kind of presence matters more than stats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the Giants are eyeing him for offseason work. As predicted, Cam Skattebo could be back on the field in the 2026 offseason. Inside the locker room, it’s clear his energy hasn’t disappeared, just shifted.

AD

Brian Daboll turns to Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll named Tyrone Tracy Jr. as his replacement. Tracy Jr. will suit up against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday with Devin Singletary. The second-year running back knows the script well; he’s lived it before.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think, however the opportunity presents itself, you have to take advantage of it. No matter what it is. Just like last year, when running back Devin Singletary got injured. It’s kind of the same thing. I’m going to go out there and do my job to the best of my ability,” Tracy said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But for him, it’s a familiar ride with a new twist. So, this is how Tracy is dealing with it.

“I approached it as if I was the starting running back. That’s the biggest change right now. I’m really just going at every game as if I’m RB1. This week is nothing different,” Tracy added.

Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are betting on familiarity.

“Tracy, Motor [Singletary], those guys are going to step up and do a heck of a job in terms of carrying the load in the run game, in the pass game,” Kafka told reporters this week.

Between Tracy’s explosive burst and Singletary’s balance, the Giants hope to keep some rhythm alive on the ground while Skattebo focuses on his rehab. It’s a tough hand, no doubt. But this team has built something real over the past few weeks, a locker room that believes in the next man up.