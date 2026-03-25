Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Signs With John Harbaugh’s Giants in Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story The Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with former Chiefs player

The move reunites the player with former Indiana University teammate

Giants recently re-signed Micah McFadden to a one-year, $3.75 M deal

During his time at Indiana University, Cam Jones created history by becoming the third three-time captain. Etching his name in record books alongside Antwaan Randle El and Emmett King, Jones now becomes a key player in John Harbaugh’s roster overhaul. Joining a former teammate in New York, Cam Jones will share the Giants‘ locker room with Tremaine Edmunds, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter.

“According to reports, the New York Giants have agreed to terms with linebacker Cam Jones, pending a physical,” Senior Managing Editor of Giants.com Dan Salomone reported on Tuesday, March 24.​

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Giants, though the full financial details of the contract have not yet been disclosed, and the physical still needs to be completed. He comes to New Jersey off a tough year with the Jets, where a hip injury in Week 6 against the Broncos cut his season short.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones was activated in Week 15 but was limited to just 10 games last season. He wrapped up the year with five tackles and 170 snaps on special teams. Before his stint with the Jets, Jones had spent his first two seasons in Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, the Chiefs signed Jones to a three-year, $2.71 million contract as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana. That same year, the Chiefs went to Super Bowl LVIII and defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime, making Jones a Super Bowl champion. However, he did not play in the game itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time with the Chiefs, Jones appeared in 34 games, starting two, and recorded 36 tackles and one quarterback hit while contributing steadily on special teams. However, Kansas City released him before the start of the regular season last year, and the Jets claimed him off waivers. Now, he lands with the Giants.

Jones joins Micah McFadden, his former college teammate at Indiana, on the Giants’ roster. The Giants re-signed McFadden, a 2022 draft pick, earlier this month on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. Together, these signings signal the kind of culture shift John Harbaugh is trying to build at MetLife Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Harbaugh is wasting no time rebuilding the Giants his way

John Harbaugh arrives in New York with 18 years of head coaching experience, a Super Bowl ring, and a career record of 180-113. The expectations are steep, and rightfully so. He now takes over a Giants team that finished 4-13 last season. And has gone 13-38 over the past three years.

“These offseason moves are exactly what you’d expect from a team undergoing a regime change,” Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Head coach) John Harbaugh is looking to ignite a quick turnaround with some familiar faces (Isaiah Likely, Ar’Darius Washington, and Patrick Ricard) and some players that fit his mold (Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome II).”

The Giants signed Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million deal, bringing in a player who knows Harbaugh’s system well from their time together in Baltimore. Another Ravens-to-Giants move is Patrick Ricard, who signed a two-year deal worth $7.63 million with New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Cam Jones now added to the mix, the Giants are quietly stacking the roster with weapons around Jaxson Dart, including a Super Bowl champion from Kansas City, a Harbaugh-era tight end from Baltimore, and a proven fullback.