Ciara Drops 5-Word Message for Russell Wilson After Stealing Spotlight at ESPYs

“I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him,” Ciara said about Russell Wilson earlier. She highly regards her husband, calling him the “most selfless, loving, & caring person I know,” as reported by ABC News. Just after she lit up the red carpet at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, she dropped some love for her hubby, once again.

Taking to her IG handle, Ciara shared a clip of the montage of snaps from the glamorous ESPY Awards, captioning it with a sweet 5-word message, “Espys datenights are always fun 🖤.” The Grammy-winning artist captured the emotions of the eventful night in her caption.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

The glamor-filled night out unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 16, 2025, wherein comedian Shane Gillis took charge as the host. The event sought to honor excellence in sports performance, perseverance, and humanitarian efforts.

The way Ciara and Russell walked in hand-in-hand had us swooning. And, at one point, Wilson kissed Ciara on the cheek, as the photographers managed to capture it. Even the SB champ shared a story, proudly showing off his wife. He wrote, “She’s with me @ciara.”

Oozing glamor, the couple’s red carpet chemistry was a highlight during the ESPYs night out. Wilson took the stage to present the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS, honoring Katie Schumacher-Cawley, head coach of Penn State women’s volleyball. Schumacher-Cawley is six months in remission from breast cancer, as Wilson honored her strength.

On the other hand, Ciara presented the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award to the tennis star Sloane Stephens. The honor acknowledges her transformative work through the Sloane Stephens Foundation for underprivileged youth in Compton and South Florida. Stephens also remarked, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” The event truly resonated with the ideals of Ciara and Russell, who contribute significantly to society through their ‘Why Not You Foundation’. Russell was also awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year title in 2020 for his philanthropic leadership.

So, seeing their heartwarming presence at the ESPYs, fans couldn’t keep calm. Especially when Ciara bedazzled them in a glamorous outfit.

Russell Wilson and Ciara steal the spotlight at the ESPYs

The couple shared the ESPYs red carpet without their children, Future Jr. (11), Sienna (8), Win (4), and Amora (19 months), enjoying what Ciara called a well-deserved “date night.” But, for the Wilsons, family holds prime importance. Just a few days ago, the entire Wilson household posed in matching black Nike 3BRAND outfits in support of Russell’s clothing line.

Ciara dominated the red carpet in a custom Bronx & Banco creation. She donned a semi-sheer, champagne-colored gown that was covered in glittering silver sequins and rhinestone embellishments. Talking about the details of the dress, it featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, along with long sleeves. The dress gave the appearance of a body-hugging silhouette, reaching to the floor with a back slit. It also had a subtle high-shine sequin illusion throughout, which made the ensemble a head-turner.

Russell Wilson and Ciara walking the red carpet at Michael Rubins Fanatics Super Bowl Party The Sugar Mill in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 8, 2025.

Even her makeup featured a bronzed, dewy complexion, nude glossy lips, and defined brows, with a hint of subtle highlighter and shimmering eyeshadow. And, completing her look with a light-pink manicure, it made the fans drop their jaws. One of the fans even commented, “Should be illegal to be this fine,” as Ciara embraced the naked illusion trend. Ciara has worn two other Bronx & Banco outfits earlier this year at the 2025 AMAs.

Russell Wilson also matched up to Ciara’s elegance, with his polished look. He wore a navy blue velvet blazer featuring black satin lapels. And, he paired it with black trousers, a black button-down shirt, and polished black leather shoes. Adding to his charming elegance, he wore dark sunglasses, two gold rings, and a luxury watch. Truly, it was an effortless look, making them a powerful force as they walked hand-in-hand.

Notably, the Giants’ QB and Ciara have made standout appearances across major events, from the high-fashion Met Gala to courtside at the NBA Playoffs. They also lit up the American Music Awards. Their breathtaking presence at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party- that no one can forget. And, their shared family moments during their New York City move also lit up the fans.